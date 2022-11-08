SEAT MO 125 Performance Pack Revealed With eBoost Function at EICMA 2022

Produced by Scutum Logistics rather than SEAT, the MO eScooter 125 has received a more powerful sibling in the guise of the MO 125 with the so-called Performance Pack. Revealed with much pomp and circumstance at the Milan Motorcycle Show, the newcomer has recently smashed a couple of Guinness World Records at the Zuera International Circuit in Zaragoza.
For starters, it covered 1,430.558 kilometers (888.9 miles) in the 24-hour relay test with no fewer than five riders taking turns riding a slightly camouflaged prototype of the MO 125 Performance. Next up, Italian journalist Valerio Boni rode it solo for 24 hours with a few breaks here and there, covering 1,157.72 kilometers (719.99 miles) on the e-scooter.
Turning our attention back to the series-production model, SEAT waxes lyrical about extreme testing in the snow of Baqueira and the desert of Tavernas. The biggest differentiator between it and the MO eScooter 125 is the so-called eBoost function, which delivers a higher top speed and improved acceleration. The Spanish automaker is referring to 105 kilometers per hour (65 mph) on full song and 2.9 seconds to 50 kilometers per hour (31 mph), which is pretty good for a dinky scooter.
Improvements also include fully adjustable suspension from Ohlins, improved braking technology from Galfer, and Alcantara seats from SHAD. The MO 125 Performance brings the point home with an expanded color palette, which includes Tarifa Blue and Barcelona Gray.
“The Performance version of the MO eScooter 125 delivers even more excitement to the lineup, adding a range of premium technologies and features to deliver an even more high-end performance, dynamics, safety, and comfort to customers, proven by its performance at the racetrack during its development,” declared SEAT MO director Lucas Casasnovas.
The 5.6-kWh battery weighs a little over 40 kilograms (88 pounds) and provides up to 137 kilometers (85 miles) of range in one go. The battery can be recharged in six to eight hours from a domestic supply. The all-electric scooter is expected to start deliveries in Europe in Q1 2023.
