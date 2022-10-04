Russian ZID Moped Concept Is Back and Better Than Ever: Ready for Off-Road Escapades

Alexander Yamaev is currently Head of Design at Karfidovlab in Moscow, Russia. While this gentleman's works range from hair clippers to F1 vehicles and robot dogs, the machine we'll be exploring today is the newest version of the ZID. Now, Yamaev's work has no affiliation with the actual ZiD (with a lowercase "I") company and brand; it's still an exploration into the form, function, and viability of future moped and scooter design.
So, what the heck is happening with this one? If you can remember the previous model, you may have some idea of what to expect, and sure enough, Yamaev brings a similar body style to the table this time. Yet, there are evident changes.
For example, the previous generation vehicle was shaped like an "L" lying on its side. There's a seat sticking out of that frame, a slanted steering column, and a lack of an apparent suspension, aside from the wheels, of course. With a kickstand and some color options, the EV was complete.
Personally, I feel that we can treat this design as an entirely new concept because the only relation it has to the previous design is the vehicle's name and that white body. Other than that, the designer has integrated a few different uses into the new generation, one of which is the ability to handle some cargo, a feature that was not evident in the previous design.
At the front and rear of this EV, we can spot a couple of translucent pads that could easily be used as a place for gear, such as a briefcase, groceries, and even a child or two. Sure, you'll need to figure out a way to secure your load, but a platform is available. Analyzing the design a tad further, the tires also hint at off-road use, meaning these racks could help owners and riders explore outside the battery's range. Camp under the stars tonight, and recharge batteries via a portable solar panel in the morning.
As for the rest of this bugger, there really isn't much to point out, and the lack of information revolving around the design makes things even harder. But we can see the sort of frame the ZID is built upon, the electrical and brake lines, and that it integrates your phone into its use.
Sure, it may not be that vehicle you see on the streets in the next year or so, possibly never, but it does help to understand what sort of ideas are floating around in the world. At the end of the day, all these visual concepts and artworks can spark the next real machine. Heck, everything started as an idea anyway, even the wheel.
