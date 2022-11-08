Gotrax Drops the GX1 Scooter, a Full Suspension, Dual-Motor, Two-Wheeled Beast on a Budget

The new GX1 two-wheeler from Gotrax presents itself as a performance electric scooter packed with premium features and available to buy for a price that won’t break the bank.
Based in Texas, Gotrax specializes in green, alternative forms of transportation, offering a wide variety of budget-friendly wheelers, from folding e-bikes to scooters, hoverboards, and accessories to go with all of them. The company’s fleet of electric scooters is in continuous expansion and the latest product to join the lineup is the GX1.
Aiming to take its e-scooters to the next level, the manufacturer kicks it up a notch with the new GX1, which is part of the company’s latest performance series. The two-wheeler boasts a solid construction, dual motors, and full suspension, and it offers all of these for cheap. Designed for comfortable, stable rides, the GX1 has wide handlebars and a wide deck. It also features bright, built-in LED lights both in the front and rear, to ensure you will be seen even in the dark of the night.
Gotrax equipped its GX1 electric scooter with 10” tires, front and rear disc brakes plus an electromagnetic brake, and made the frame of the wheeler from aluminum alloy. The GX1 tips the scales at 54 lb (25 kg) and offers a payload capacity of 300 lb (136 kg). It measures 44.4” x 18.5” x 48.3” (112.7 cm x 47 cm x 122.6 cm).
Dual, 600W motors power the GX1, helping the scooter reach a top speed of 32 mph (51 kph). As for the range of the two-wheeler, Gotrax claims its GX1 can offer up to 40 miles (64 km) of fun per charge, thanks to a 48V/15Ah/720Wh battery.
You can definitely tell from the specs that the GX1 is no toy and the good news is that this two-wheeled beast is also affordable. It is priced at just $900 and it is now available to pre-order, with shipping being scheduled to kick off in February 2023.
