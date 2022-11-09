Formula One-Inspired Electric Scooter From Red Bull Racing Helps You Ride Like the Pros

Designed by Red Bull Racing, the RBS#01 electric scooter is a Formula One-inspired vehicle on two wheels, engineered to make any rider feel like a pro.
While most Formula 1 fans will probably never have the chance to get behind the wheel of a real-deal race car, those who want to get a little taste of it might want to try Red Bull’s recently unveiled electric scooter. Designed by the engineering team behind the Red Bull Racing Formula One vehicles, the RBS#01 might not have the most inspiring name but it compensates through its looks and features.
Red Bull calls its two-wheeler a racing thoroughbred, claiming it feels, rides, and stops like a race car. The RBS#01 is super light, tipping the scales at just 23 kg (50.7 lb) and it owes this weight to its carbon fiber construction. A wide deck ensures riders feel stable and in control, even those who are just getting on an electric scooter for the first time.
Equipped with one-piece, high-grade alloy wheels and semi-slick tires that measure 11” x 5.5” to 6”, the RBS#01 is ready to tackle any terrain. Red Bull describes the carbon fiber finish of the scooter as a Naked Gloss one.
High-performance, 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes make the RBS#01 stop like a car and the scooter also comes with an integrated LED headlight, a thumb throttle, and an LCD display. With no messy wires and cables in sight, Red Bull’s wheeler has a clean, stylish look to it.
As for the performance specs of the RBS#01, the electric scooter packs a 750W motor with 80 Nm of torque. It is limited to a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). A 15 Ah/760Wh battery offers up to 60 km (37 miles) of range per charge and requires five hours to fully recharge.
With such a brand backing it up, you can imagine the Red Bull-made RBS#01 is not exactly budget-friendly. In fact, the scooter will cost you no less than $6,000. The two-wheeler is available to pre-order for a $600 deposit, with shipping being scheduled to begin next summer.
