Hyundai Elantra Mid-Engine Redesign Doesn’t Look Half Bad, Do You Dig It?

Better known as The Sketch Monkey, pixel artist Marouane Bembli dared take the Hyundai Elantra where no series-production Elantra has ever been. A midship coupe with oversized wheels and extra aerodynamic trickery over the compact sedan produced by the South Korean automaker, this rendering features rather small rear side windows and a somewhat unfinished rear end.

10 photos Photo: The Sketch Monkey / edited by autoevolution