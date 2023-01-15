autoevolution
 
RCA Dirt-e
If you're from the United States, chances are you're familiar with the name RCA, standing for the Radio Corporation of America. The brand manufactures home electronics and has been part of American households for over 100 years. RCA attended CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) and surprised the public with brand-new additions to its range – the company presented a line of electric bikes and scooters. Today, I'd like to look at the three e-bikes and see if they stand out from what we can already find on the market.

U.S. Household Brand RCA Aims To Leave Another Mark on History With Fresh E-Bike Lineup

As the company stated, the new two-wheelers are designed to "accommodate a range of rider preferences from outdoor fitness enthusiasts to two-wheeled commuters." Two of them are relatively straightforward and similar to other models we can find on the market, while the third is a bit more special, as it boasts an aggressive design and high-performance capabilities.

The new models are the GoGo (a folding fat-tire e-bike), the Explorer (a step-through commuter e-bike), and Dirt-E (an off-road e-bike). I'll discuss them one by one.

The GoGo looks like your standard foldable e-bike - its frame is built out of aluminum and sits on 20-inch Kenda fat wheels. The e-bike is powered by a 48 V, 750 W rear hub motor connected to a 14.5 Ah battery behind the seat tube.

With easy transportation and storage in mind, this EV folds at the handlebars and the middle of the frame. For instance, the GoGo might prove useful if you need to drive up to your riding destination or store the bike at your workplace without taking up too much space.

Impacts are absorbed through the fat tires and a front suspension, and the GoGo slows down using Tektro disc brakes. Other notable details are a pair of baskets for cargo use, fenders, and a multi-speed drivetrain.

Next up, we have the RCA Explorer, designed for the modern city dweller who isn't limited by tight spaces. This e-bike features a step-through frame that makes hopping on and off a piece of cake, and its upright position and cruiser handlebars make it ideal for urban use.

Many of its components are the same as on the GoGo, including the battery, motor, drivetrain, and front suspension. As for battery integration, it's found mounted in the downtube but can be easily removed and charged elsewhere. It's then fitted with Kenda 26-inch urban tires completed with fenders for a clean ride. Given that it boasts the same mounting points as the GoGo, it seems you can equip it with the same accessories, but they do not come as standard.

And finally, there's the Dirt-E, the most eye-catching of all three – RCA describes its look as "reminiscent of an Italian supercar." I wouldn't necessarily call it that, but it has a compact, off-road design that reminds me of the Sur-Ron LBX or the Talaria Sting.

Even though it does look like a dirtbike, the all-electric machine is still considered an e-bike, as it comes with functional pedals. Its full suspension setup and increased power make it even more appealing than the other two models. The fat tires have been chosen for both on and off-road action, connected to four-cylinder hydraulic disc brakes. Furthermore, the 21 cm (8.2 inches) ground clearance is enough for the bike to overcome larger obstacles.

A motor with a power rating of 1,000 W and a peak power rating of 1,250 W sets the rear wheel in motion, and it's capable of taking you up to 55 kph (34 mph) or 25 kph (16 mph) under European regulations. A 60 V, 20 Ah battery will provide around 85-100 km (53-62 miles) of range, and a full charge takes about six to eight hours.

The bike is built on a 6061 aluminum frame and looks pretty lightweight – too bad we don't have any exact info about its weight. However, we know it can hold a maximum load of 120 kg (265 lbs.). RCA claims 35 degrees gradeability – the Shimano Tourney 7-speed drivetrain will undoubtedly come in handy when dealing with slopes, and it also boasts front and rear LED lights and a smart display, which we know nothing about.

Before I wrap things up, I want to mention something - given that RCA is an established brand, I was expecting a bit more. I am aware that their e-bikes have just been announced, and there's a lot more work to be done before the official launch, so I'm not disappointed about their specs. What struck me as odd is that the technical sheets feature typos and mistakes - it's minor details like this that can turn possible customers away from buying.

Still, RCA deserves a shot at creating fine e-bikes – we'll keep our eyes peeled for any new info about the products. The company said that they should become available by late Q2 or early Q3 of 2023. With pricing not yet revealed, a low cost may be an additional buying incentive for customers.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

