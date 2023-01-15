U.S. Household Brand RCA Aims To Leave Another Mark on History With Fresh E-Bike Lineup

If you're from the United States, chances are you're familiar with the name RCA, standing for the Radio Corporation of America. The brand manufactures home electronics and has been part of American households for over 100 years. RCA attended CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) and surprised the public with brand-new additions to its range – the company presented a line of electric bikes and scooters. Today, I'd like to look at the three e-bikes and see if they stand out from what we can already find on the market.