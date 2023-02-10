Zapp i300 Performance Urban Electric Bike Breaks New Ground in Design and Technology

While the world is gradually transitioning towards a new electrification era, it could be said that we are already in the midst of an electric bike revolution. And that’s a good thing, considering the plethora of new electric two-wheelers make biking more accessible to more people and are a harbinger of things to come in the automotive industry as a whole.
The new Zapp EV i300, a sleek-looking city bike that blends scooter and superbike characteristics, is an example of an e-bike that pretty much anyone could ride and, thus, leverage the benefits of active commuting.
Launched last year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Zapp i300 was first unveiled in 2018 as the only 300cc class electric step-through two-wheeler. The bike’s manufacturer is Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd., a London-based company founded in 2017.
As you can see from the pictures, the electric motorbike is built around a Z-shaped exoskeleton frame and features a step-through design similar to a scooter, but Zapp says it took inspiration from the motorsport world when developing it, especially in terms of materials used and construction techniques. It also mentions the e-bike is capable of motorcycle levels of acceleration and riding dynamics.
"Being a new company, we didn’t have an existing design language to keep to, so we could start with a blank sheet of paper, designing the perfect chassis and componentry for an electric scooter. We are also motorcycle enthusiasts, so we know what makes a compelling ride that can be used every day. This means that the Zapp i300 is designed like nothing else," the firm says about their product.
lightweight alloy and composite bodywork, the i300 promises to provide riders with the optimum mix of performance and accessibility.
It takes power from an IPM (interior permanent magnet) electric motor producing 14kW and a whopping 587 Nm of torque (433 lb-ft). The bike uses a carbon fiber belt drive, and according to the manufacturer, the sprint from 0 to 30 mph takes only 2.2 seconds (reaches 0 to 50 kph in 2.35 seconds). Being categorized as an L3e-A2 vehicle, the Zapp i300’s maximum speed is 60 mph (97 kph), which it can reach in 4.8 seconds.
As standard, the e-bike comes equipped with two removable 72V Lithium-ion batteries (720Wh per battery pack) that weigh 13.2 lbs (6 kg) each and can be charged from 20 to 80% in less than 40 minutes using a standard domestic power supply.
The two-wheeler's Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) means riders will be able to gain a few more miles through regenerative braking, while also reducing air pollution and saving power costs.
The i300’s distinctive scooter-like design includes upside-down front forks and an interchangeable front fender. It also features an adjustable pushrod rear suspension fitted to a single-sided rear swing arm and disc brakes with ABS. It has a total load capacity of 330 pounds (150 kg) and rides on cast aluminum 14-inch wheels, with the front one shod in 110/70 R14 tire, while the rear one features an ultra low-profile tire.
Though it made its official debut last year, the Zapp Ev i300 has only recently become available to reserve, and interested customers can choose from a wide selection of personalization options, like six different colors for the front fender and three colors for the seat.
motorbike's components are recyclable, the exoskeleton architecture minimizes the number of required components, thus reducing the energy used during assembly.
The entry-level Ocean model starts at €6,900 (which is around $7,400 at current exchange rates) and owes its name to the fact that recycled ocean plastic was used in its construction. The i300 Bio and i300 Carbon boast natural and carbon composite bodywork, and their prices start at €7,900 ($8,450) and €8,900 ($9,525), respectively.
A limited Launch Edition of the i300 Carbon is also available, of which only 1,000 units will be made. It comes with carbon composite bodywork, Zapp Launch red fender, a special plaque, Union flag decals, and diamond cut wheels. The price of the Launch Edition is €9,490 ($10,140).
The Zapp i300 can be ordered online via the company’s website, and Zapp promises to take care of the delivery of the electric bike to any country around the world.
