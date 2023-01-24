LAND Moto's District Scrambler Is an Off-Road-Ready E-Motorcycle Capable of Over 70 MPH

LAND Moto, a Cleveland, Ohio-based EV startup, is a new player in the electric two-wheeler market, and they have just introduced the second product in their portfolio. Called District Scrambler, the new bike is a minimalistic, custom-inspired electric motorcycle perfect for both urban commutes and off-road adventures.
Powered two-wheelers have seen a surge in popularity and are considered a smart choice for urban mobility, but there is often a fine line between the different kinds of micromobility solutions. The same is the case with LAND Moto’s new District Scrambler. The two-wheeler is defined by the company’s founder Scott Colosimo as an electric motorcycle, but the bike straddles between electric bicycle, e-moped, and e-motorcycle.
The new Scrambler variant is based on the manufacturer’s existing District bike, a cafe-themed two-wheeler that was launched last year. From the get-go, LAND Moto’s aim was to create an electric two-wheeler that was more than an e-bike to appeal to more rider types.
It boasts a 48” wheelbase and an adjustable seat height that can be modified from 31” up to 32”. Compared to the standard District model, the new Scrambler variant boasts an MX-style high-mount front fender, blacked-out proprietary aluminum wheels, and a set of knobby tires perfect for off-road riding.
Moreover, the company equipped its bikes with its swappable CORE battery packs as distributed energy, which can also be used by consumers to power their devices or as battery backup for their recreational vehicles when traveling off-grid. The District Scrambler’s 72-volt battery pack will provide riders with up to 120 miles (193 km) of range on a single charge.
The heart of the District Scrambler e-moto is a 17kW (23 hp) motor that puts down no less than 280 Nm (206 ft-lbs) of torque and, paired to an automatic twist-and-go transmission, propels the bike to a top speed of over 70 mph (116 kph) in the highest power mode.
Speaking of riding modes, users will be able to choose from four options: eBike Mode (which will limit the speed to 27 mph/ 44 kph), eMoped Mode (40 mph/ 64 kph), eMotorcycle (70 mph/ 113 kph), and Performance Mode (70+ mph).
LAND Moto offers the District Scrambler in an off-road-ready version and a street-legal variant. The latter comes with various road-legal lighting components, including a circular 3,240-lumen LED headlight, an LED taillight, and all-LED indicators.
“The District Scrambler is really in a class all its own. However you configure it, to be street legal or not, the District Scrambler is the most versatile, two-wheeled, on-and-off-road EV legal to ride in more places than any would-be competition,” the company says about their new model.
The LAND Moto District Scrambler is already available for order on the manufacturer’s website for a starting price of $7,800.
The new Scrambler variant is based on the manufacturer’s existing District bike, a cafe-themed two-wheeler that was launched last year. From the get-go, LAND Moto’s aim was to create an electric two-wheeler that was more than an e-bike to appeal to more rider types.
It boasts a 48” wheelbase and an adjustable seat height that can be modified from 31” up to 32”. Compared to the standard District model, the new Scrambler variant boasts an MX-style high-mount front fender, blacked-out proprietary aluminum wheels, and a set of knobby tires perfect for off-road riding.
Moreover, the company equipped its bikes with its swappable CORE battery packs as distributed energy, which can also be used by consumers to power their devices or as battery backup for their recreational vehicles when traveling off-grid. The District Scrambler’s 72-volt battery pack will provide riders with up to 120 miles (193 km) of range on a single charge.
The heart of the District Scrambler e-moto is a 17kW (23 hp) motor that puts down no less than 280 Nm (206 ft-lbs) of torque and, paired to an automatic twist-and-go transmission, propels the bike to a top speed of over 70 mph (116 kph) in the highest power mode.
Speaking of riding modes, users will be able to choose from four options: eBike Mode (which will limit the speed to 27 mph/ 44 kph), eMoped Mode (40 mph/ 64 kph), eMotorcycle (70 mph/ 113 kph), and Performance Mode (70+ mph).
LAND Moto offers the District Scrambler in an off-road-ready version and a street-legal variant. The latter comes with various road-legal lighting components, including a circular 3,240-lumen LED headlight, an LED taillight, and all-LED indicators.
“The District Scrambler is really in a class all its own. However you configure it, to be street legal or not, the District Scrambler is the most versatile, two-wheeled, on-and-off-road EV legal to ride in more places than any would-be competition,” the company says about their new model.
The LAND Moto District Scrambler is already available for order on the manufacturer’s website for a starting price of $7,800.