Hovsco's HovRanger Aims To Help You Reduce Your Urban CO2 Emissions for $1,800

Folks, the name Hovsco has been uttered in autoevolution's pages before. Considering this Canadian manufacturer offers a wide range of e-bikes, we've had time to pick at their work. They stand apart from other e-bike manufacturers on the market with affordable and capable machines. Just how affordable? Well, the HovRanger Step-Thru is currently selling for $1,800 (€1,700 at current exchange rates) on Hovsco's website. As for how capable and why you should consider it for urban use, that's precisely what we'll explore here today.
Kicking things off with this bike, the most important aspect of the design is the frame. Yes, it's missing the top tube, and that is the sole reason why this bugger is considered a step-through bicycle. Why is this important? Unlike bicycles with a top tube, this type of frame style is designed with comfort and safety in mind.
For example, your body remains stable because mounting and dismounting only requires you to lift your leg several inches off the ground. Secondly, if you have any cargo mounted onto the rear rack, you won't need to tip your bike over to clear a top tube. Considering it's an e-bike and filled with heavy components, that step-through frame also helps, given the fact that the bike weighs a solid 55.4 pounds (25 kilograms).
Part two of why a step-through frame is important, even favored for city use, is safety. Because there's no top tube, and you're riding position is rather upright – offered by the handlebar's placement – if anything happens, and you need to suddenly slam on your brakes, you can easily extend your legs outward for some stability, not to mention planting them on the ground easily and quickly; there's no time to think about carbo when someone opens a car door in your path. This frame style allows you to save all those groceries, possibly your youngling, if you're using a child seat at the rear.
Now, what's responsible for the power and speed this e-bike boasts? This question reveals a rear hub motor on the Step-Thru and one that features a peak of 970 watts of power. Sustained, it's running at 500 watts. What does this mean for your riding experience? To put things into perspective, the City Vanture e-bike I'm testing runs a 250-watt motor, and I can climb 15-degree hills while accelerating, and I'm running a single-speed Gates drivetrain. I think it's safe to say you'll be able to carry all 300 pounds (136 kilograms) of e-bike, human, and cargo up any hill you find in your town. I know the hills around my home aren't safe from this much power. In case you missed it, these 500 watts are enough to help you fly around town with speeds upwards of 28 mph (45 kph).
Listen, I could talk about the brakes on this bike, its geometry, the app, blah blah, but in truth, the best way to see if this machine is the answer you've been waiting for to catch the e-bike wave, you simply need to hop on one and take things from there. You can find one in a local shop or just grab one from Hovsco directly. These days, most manufacturers offer a return policy that basically allows you to test their beasts and, if it's not up to par, return it within a particular time period, Hovsco included.
Honestly, it sounds like we have nothing to lose, and that price tag of $1,800 sounds rather fitting for the power and capabilities the HovRanger Step-Thru brings to the table. I'd say go for it.
Kicking things off with this bike, the most important aspect of the design is the frame. Yes, it's missing the top tube, and that is the sole reason why this bugger is considered a step-through bicycle. Why is this important? Unlike bicycles with a top tube, this type of frame style is designed with comfort and safety in mind.
For example, your body remains stable because mounting and dismounting only requires you to lift your leg several inches off the ground. Secondly, if you have any cargo mounted onto the rear rack, you won't need to tip your bike over to clear a top tube. Considering it's an e-bike and filled with heavy components, that step-through frame also helps, given the fact that the bike weighs a solid 55.4 pounds (25 kilograms).
Part two of why a step-through frame is important, even favored for city use, is safety. Because there's no top tube, and you're riding position is rather upright – offered by the handlebar's placement – if anything happens, and you need to suddenly slam on your brakes, you can easily extend your legs outward for some stability, not to mention planting them on the ground easily and quickly; there's no time to think about carbo when someone opens a car door in your path. This frame style allows you to save all those groceries, possibly your youngling, if you're using a child seat at the rear.
Now, what's responsible for the power and speed this e-bike boasts? This question reveals a rear hub motor on the Step-Thru and one that features a peak of 970 watts of power. Sustained, it's running at 500 watts. What does this mean for your riding experience? To put things into perspective, the City Vanture e-bike I'm testing runs a 250-watt motor, and I can climb 15-degree hills while accelerating, and I'm running a single-speed Gates drivetrain. I think it's safe to say you'll be able to carry all 300 pounds (136 kilograms) of e-bike, human, and cargo up any hill you find in your town. I know the hills around my home aren't safe from this much power. In case you missed it, these 500 watts are enough to help you fly around town with speeds upwards of 28 mph (45 kph).
Listen, I could talk about the brakes on this bike, its geometry, the app, blah blah, but in truth, the best way to see if this machine is the answer you've been waiting for to catch the e-bike wave, you simply need to hop on one and take things from there. You can find one in a local shop or just grab one from Hovsco directly. These days, most manufacturers offer a return policy that basically allows you to test their beasts and, if it's not up to par, return it within a particular time period, Hovsco included.
Honestly, it sounds like we have nothing to lose, and that price tag of $1,800 sounds rather fitting for the power and capabilities the HovRanger Step-Thru brings to the table. I'd say go for it.