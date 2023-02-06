Magicycle Launches Its First Full-Suspension e-Bike, Mixes Performance and Comfort

Full-suspension electric bikes sales have surged greatly around the globe, and that’s no surprise considering this type of e-bike is not just for experienced bikers who like to tackle rugged off-road terrain but also for beginners of all ages and sizes who need a sturdy example that would allow them to enjoy the power of electric assistance on their daily urban commutes and any other type of terrain.
Magicycle, a relatively young bike manufacturer from China, has just released an all-new full-suspension e-bike that will offer riders that perfect handling they’ve been looking for. It’s called Magicycle Deer and is priced at an affordable $2,699.
If you’re in the market for an e-bike model that offers the perfect mix of performance and comfort, then every feature of the new Deer will probably make you jump with excitement. It boasts a strong frame, full-suspension system, all-terrain long-distance capability, strong brakes, a step-thru option, and a large cargo area, among others.
The Deer is the first full-suspension electric bike from Magicycle and has been promoted as the “e-bike SUV.” This relatively new term has been used quite often lately and refers to an electric bike that mixes several features that make it stand out, like great performance, long range, off-road capability, and more. Let’s see what the Deer has to offer, and we’ll let you decide if the label suits it.
According to the manufacturer, Deer is “the integration of three ebike modes - step-thru commuter e-bike, trekking e-bikes, and most importantly, full-suspension electric mountain bike.”
It features a large frame and rides on full-suspension fat tires. Power is provided by a rear hub motor that can deliver 750W of continuous power and reach a peak output of 1,100W. The e-bike is quite heavy at 92.3 lbs (about 42 kg), so a powerful motor was quite a necessity to move it around, especially when climbing on steep hills.
A detachable 52V and 20Ah battery pack with 1,040Wh capacity hides inside the bike’s downtube. It will save riders the trouble of having to recharge too often, offering them between 60 - 80 miles (96 - 130 km) of range in low power pedal assist mode.
A top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) can be reached when employing a higher-power pedal assist, while riders who engage the motor using the half-twist throttle without any pedaling on their part will only hit a maximum speed of 20 mph (32 kph). Hydraulic disc brakes make sure riders will enjoy safer and more efficient braking.
Moreover, besides the front suspension fork, the full-suspension Deer e-bike is also equipped with a rear shock absorber that ensures it can offer a smooth ride, better traction, and improved handling even on difficult trails.
A complete fender set and a rear rack come as standard equipment, which helps with the bike’s versatility. It can thus be used as either a commuter or an adventure two-wheeler. The total load capacity of Deer is a whopping 400 lbs (181 kg), meaning even riders on the heavy side will be able to carry extra cargo on that large rear rack.
A multifunctional LCD and a 7-speed shifter are mounted on the handlebars. The full-color screen allows riders to program settings based on their requirements.
The Magicycle Deer e-bike SUV is available in both step-through and step-over versions, and customers can pick from three color options, including Neon Green, Dawn Yellow, and Space Gray. A limited-time offer means you can get it with a $300 discount.
If you’re in the market for an e-bike model that offers the perfect mix of performance and comfort, then every feature of the new Deer will probably make you jump with excitement. It boasts a strong frame, full-suspension system, all-terrain long-distance capability, strong brakes, a step-thru option, and a large cargo area, among others.
The Deer is the first full-suspension electric bike from Magicycle and has been promoted as the “e-bike SUV.” This relatively new term has been used quite often lately and refers to an electric bike that mixes several features that make it stand out, like great performance, long range, off-road capability, and more. Let’s see what the Deer has to offer, and we’ll let you decide if the label suits it.
According to the manufacturer, Deer is “the integration of three ebike modes - step-thru commuter e-bike, trekking e-bikes, and most importantly, full-suspension electric mountain bike.”
It features a large frame and rides on full-suspension fat tires. Power is provided by a rear hub motor that can deliver 750W of continuous power and reach a peak output of 1,100W. The e-bike is quite heavy at 92.3 lbs (about 42 kg), so a powerful motor was quite a necessity to move it around, especially when climbing on steep hills.
A detachable 52V and 20Ah battery pack with 1,040Wh capacity hides inside the bike’s downtube. It will save riders the trouble of having to recharge too often, offering them between 60 - 80 miles (96 - 130 km) of range in low power pedal assist mode.
A top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) can be reached when employing a higher-power pedal assist, while riders who engage the motor using the half-twist throttle without any pedaling on their part will only hit a maximum speed of 20 mph (32 kph). Hydraulic disc brakes make sure riders will enjoy safer and more efficient braking.
Moreover, besides the front suspension fork, the full-suspension Deer e-bike is also equipped with a rear shock absorber that ensures it can offer a smooth ride, better traction, and improved handling even on difficult trails.
A complete fender set and a rear rack come as standard equipment, which helps with the bike’s versatility. It can thus be used as either a commuter or an adventure two-wheeler. The total load capacity of Deer is a whopping 400 lbs (181 kg), meaning even riders on the heavy side will be able to carry extra cargo on that large rear rack.
A multifunctional LCD and a 7-speed shifter are mounted on the handlebars. The full-color screen allows riders to program settings based on their requirements.
The Magicycle Deer e-bike SUV is available in both step-through and step-over versions, and customers can pick from three color options, including Neon Green, Dawn Yellow, and Space Gray. A limited-time offer means you can get it with a $300 discount.