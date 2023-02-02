Transparent Motorcycle Is Framed With Bulletproof Glass and Has a See-Through Fuel Tank

You know those watches with a skeleton design and a transparent cover on the back to showcase the inner mechanics and the different components that make them work? Someone thought a similar approach could also work in the motorcycle world and designed an unusual two-wheeler with transparent body panels that allow you to see all its components, nuts, and bolts.
Designed for the LBM (Leo Brutal Motorcycle) workshop, the transparent motorcycle you see here is obviously just the fruit of someone’s imagination. That someone is custom-vehicle designer Mikhail Smolyanov, who has gained international fame with his entertaining and unique concepts of cars and motorcycles.
Using bulletproof glass as the main construction material for this project, he envisioned a motorcycle that has nothing to hide. Quite literally.
Smolyanov baptized his creation Nu’Clear, but don’t let the name fool you. This is not a nuclear-powered motorcycle; the name has been chosen because the design is “new” and “clear,” and the designer claims it’s “an exclusive among exclusives.”
Now, we’ve seen motorcycle parts made of bulletproof materials before, like windshields, fairings, and speedometer protective covers, but never a motorcycle built almost entirely out of bulletproof glass.
Though the Nu’Clear’s design reminds of the atom-punk style of the 50s and 60s, the bike does look futuristic by any standard. It uses bulletproof glass panels for the body’s main frame, combined with some metal elements. The unusual transparent design allows onlookers to see the two-wheeler’s every part and component, including its steel-hued engine.
futuristic bike could be outfitted with either a boxer engine or an electric motor unit. For his experimentation, though, he chose to equip the bike with a boxer engine that protrudes on both sides. A nice design touch is that the Nu’Clear motorcycle also boasts a transparent fuel tank that lets you see the fuel inside, rendering the fuel gauge useless. It has blue LED backlighting, which makes the fuel look like Cherenkov radiation.
Additionally, instead of a conventional gearbox, the designer chose to equip the Nu’Clear with a hydraulic torque transmission system. The electric version of the unusual motorcycle would be pulled by a motor wheel, which would be charged by accumulators hidden in the glass frame.
Glass is also incorporated in the load-bearing parts of the motorcycles, like the hubs of each spokeless wheel. This lets every nut and bolt exposed to curious eyes. Moreover, Smolyanov reveals that the LBM workshop also plans to equip the build with glass valve covers to put the combustion chambers on display.
The conceptual motorcycle’s chassis is made of metal, as are the handlebars and the saddle. The latter looks a bit rigid, given the cushionless padding, but I suppose the excitement of riding such a bike would make you forget about the discomfort this might cause.
Mikhail Smolyanov revealed several variations of his Nu’Clear design, and they are all equally impressive. One of them has fewer glass panels and features an eye-shaped steel design that forms the body’s frame. One of the versions boasts a larger fuel tank, while another one replaces the transparent glass with opaque paneling at the base.
Using bulletproof glass as the main construction material for this project, he envisioned a motorcycle that has nothing to hide. Quite literally.
Smolyanov baptized his creation Nu’Clear, but don’t let the name fool you. This is not a nuclear-powered motorcycle; the name has been chosen because the design is “new” and “clear,” and the designer claims it’s “an exclusive among exclusives.”
Now, we’ve seen motorcycle parts made of bulletproof materials before, like windshields, fairings, and speedometer protective covers, but never a motorcycle built almost entirely out of bulletproof glass.
Though the Nu’Clear’s design reminds of the atom-punk style of the 50s and 60s, the bike does look futuristic by any standard. It uses bulletproof glass panels for the body’s main frame, combined with some metal elements. The unusual transparent design allows onlookers to see the two-wheeler’s every part and component, including its steel-hued engine.
futuristic bike could be outfitted with either a boxer engine or an electric motor unit. For his experimentation, though, he chose to equip the bike with a boxer engine that protrudes on both sides. A nice design touch is that the Nu’Clear motorcycle also boasts a transparent fuel tank that lets you see the fuel inside, rendering the fuel gauge useless. It has blue LED backlighting, which makes the fuel look like Cherenkov radiation.
Additionally, instead of a conventional gearbox, the designer chose to equip the Nu’Clear with a hydraulic torque transmission system. The electric version of the unusual motorcycle would be pulled by a motor wheel, which would be charged by accumulators hidden in the glass frame.
Glass is also incorporated in the load-bearing parts of the motorcycles, like the hubs of each spokeless wheel. This lets every nut and bolt exposed to curious eyes. Moreover, Smolyanov reveals that the LBM workshop also plans to equip the build with glass valve covers to put the combustion chambers on display.
The conceptual motorcycle’s chassis is made of metal, as are the handlebars and the saddle. The latter looks a bit rigid, given the cushionless padding, but I suppose the excitement of riding such a bike would make you forget about the discomfort this might cause.
Mikhail Smolyanov revealed several variations of his Nu’Clear design, and they are all equally impressive. One of them has fewer glass panels and features an eye-shaped steel design that forms the body’s frame. One of the versions boasts a larger fuel tank, while another one replaces the transparent glass with opaque paneling at the base.