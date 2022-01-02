Golden Age Streamliner Concept Turns Your BMW C 400 X Scooter Into an Art Deco Masterpiece

Born in France before World War I, the Art Deco international style impressed through its richness and exuberance, using expensive and rare materials. But it was also about modernism, trying to express the technological progress of those times.
Nmoto is a custom motorcycle manufacturer based in Florida and its creations make constant appearances at prestigious museums, festivals, and events such as the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, and the likes. There are currently eight models in its lineup, and the Golden Age is one of them.
Announced last year, the Golden Age motorcycle concept is a true masterpiece characterized by a vintage look and modern features. It is the newest design released by Nmoto, aiming to take you back to a time when transportation was about speed but also about skill and style.
Described as a modern incarnation of the 1936 Henderson Courtney Prototype, the bike is based on BMW’s C 400 X scooter. For those who are not familiar with the aforementioned prototype, it was a custom motorcycle built in 1936, at the peak of the Art Deco movement, by O. Ray Courtney. The guy specialized in building custom bikes and this particular one was inspired by the 1930 KJ Henderson and was his most popular build. Also as a side note, Henderson was a motorcycle manufacturer who was renowned for making the fastest and biggest bikes between 1912 and 1931.
The Golden Age streamliner is conceived to offer all the modern features and convenience of the C 400 X.
The Golden Age has a low center of gravity, it is powerful and makes for a great city cruiser, which is no wonder, given that it is based on the C 400 X. The design and reduced weight of BMW’s mid-size scooter make it a practical urban commuter that can tackle dense traffic and tight alleys.
Nmoto’s Golden Age custom bike kit comes in four finishes, with black, red, white, and teal being your available options. You can’t go wrong with either of them, as they all look absolutely gorgeous. The motorcycle is quite hefty at 425 lb (193 kg) and can hold two helmets, for both you and a passenger.
The bike keeps all the modern features of the C 400 X, including the connectivity dashboard with a 6.5” display, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, ABS (anti-lock braking system) and ASC (automatic stability control), Brembo disc brakes, the heated seat, and on-board computer, to name the most important of them.
BMW Torx screws), and of course, instructions on how to assemble everything.
Starting at $12,490, the Golden Age kit is now available to order.
