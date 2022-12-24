Azrael Motorcycle Concept Blends Classic and Future To Create a Jaw-Dropping Monster

Folks, this is the Azrael. It's nothing more than an "exploration" of form and "spontaneous ideation" from the mind of Limesh Verma, a mobility and design student from none other than India. But, before we go on, let me point out that this two-wheeler is just a concept, and with that in mind, all we have are these images, no specs. Still, this doesn't stop us from looking at what the heck is going on with this one.
When I first laid eyes upon the Azrael, I stopped for a moment, literally. I stopped dragging my cigarette, I stopped scrolling, and I slowly looked over to my colleague without a word, just a plain grunt to let him know I wanted his attention. At that point, we became two people that dropped whatever they were doing just to take in the Azrael and its juicy and eye-pleasing shapes and dynamics.
Starting with the shapes that we see, it clearly boasts a futuristic look and one that we may have seen before on autoevolution, a chainless bicycle concept dubbed the INgSOC. I've also added images in the gallery of the INgSOC, too, for comparison. While the INgSOC is nothing more than a bicycle, the Azrael is a full-on motorcycle. The designer even included an ICE into the ride, blending edgy and futuristic looks with classic mechanics.
Starting with the front, a massive arm extends in front of the main body, its curves glistening in the artificial light, and finally wrapping itself around the wheel, holding it in a suspended embrace. Then there's that whole suspension system; no idea what's going on here, but if you think about it, it should still work just fine in absorbing bumps and shocks that propel the wheel upward. As for turning, if the proper components are ever created, it should work.
At the rear, the implications of a weird suspension are not present. After all, the bodywork extending from the engine compartment, both on top and bottom, doesn't appear to include any flexion points. If any exist, they're minimal at best. The integrated exhaust further sustains the notion that there's no rear suspension. Only a huggable wheel, again, functioning on principles of hubless design.
flowing dream, I enjoyed how Verma ripped off all the traditional instrumentation and reduced it to just two knobs integrated into the top of that extended fuel tank. Sticking out of the sides, handlebars, brake lever and clutch, and side mirrors complete the machine. We should also take in the gunmetal basecoat with cobalt pinstriping, but do we really need to?
At the end of the day, all we may ever be able to do with the Azrael is drool over it as it sits on our screen. Even if some filthy rich human ever commissioned this design, it would be rather difficult to pull, and that's not considering that tricky front suspension. Still, it doesn't hurt to dream a little.
