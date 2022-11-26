autoevolution
TRISO Is an Adaptable Electric Bike That Can Turn from Sports Racer Into Cargo Carrier
When it comes to the urban mobility of the future, electric two-wheelers are proving to be viable alternatives to personal cars and public transport solutions, and this is obvious from the steadily increasing number of e-bike models available on the market.

But electric bike designers are now focusing on creating solutions that are not only environmentally friendly, but also versatile, so that the owner of such a two-wheeler would not need another vehicle to move around. The aim is to offer adaptable solutions that can blend efficiency and performance to maximize both mobility and entertainment.

Two Taiwan-based Industrial Design students, named Laurence LAI and Luo Jingxuan, have come up with a highly-versatile electric motorcycle idea that could satisfy the longing for a multi-purpose commuter. Their adaptable two-wheeler is called TRISO Electric Motorcycle and comes with a futuristic design that allows it to easily shift from a performance bike into a cargo carrier in a heartbeat.

According to the young designers, TRISO’s target audience is the younger population aged 20-30, who are busy, active, and willing to reduce their footprint and do their part in protecting the planet.

To elevate the futuristic feel and enhance its appeal for the younger population, the designers chose a cool color scheme that combines orange and gray hues with a white body frame.

In designing TRISO, the duo leveraged the riding triangle and used the simplest geometric forms to outline the shape of the 100% zero-emission bike. Its simple aesthetics also help reduce aerodynamic drag. The motorcycle boasts a 130-cm (51-inch) wheelbase, with a 78-cm (30-inch) seat height and 29 cm (11.4 inches) of ground clearance.

The main idea behind the project was to create an electric bike that can adapt to any lifestyle. Owners of TRISO would be able to use it for their daily commute to work, off-road adventures, and even shopping rides. That’s made possible through three riding modes – Eco, Road, and Explore –, each one taking advantage of a different shape and riding aesthetics.

The switch between these modes is seamless and happens in a matter of seconds, without passers-by even noticing a thing, which makes it perfect for real-time situations.

The main storage space can be expanded and retracted based on your needs, and it features a unique quality fabric that changes shape and ensures the bike doesn’t lose its aesthetic appeal in the process. TRISO’s storage space also features an electric sliding door that allows easy access to the rider and is big enough to fit your backpack, helmet, or medium-size luggage.

When you don’t need to leverage its cargo-hauling capabilities, the motorcycle recovers its slimmer, muscular profile. In terms of performance, TRISO takes power from a 14 hp (10 kW) engine and can reach a maximum speed of 75 kph (46.6 mph). Speed is electronically limited to ensure driving safety. In the mixed city driving mode, it can provide a range of 130 km (80.7 miles).

The rider can keep track of their current speed and battery range on a nice head-up display, which does not require the user to look away.

The versatility of this multi-purpose electric motorcycle would make it a good fit for both beginner and pro riders, while its agility and high riding position promise fun rides on the dirt trails. Actually, it can handle anything, from urban streets to off-road slopes, so users would be able to ride it on sandy beaches or in the mountains, and anything in between.

The TRISO Electric Motorcycle is just a project idea at the moment, but it would be nice to see it come to fruition one day.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

