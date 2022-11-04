Evari Unveils Game-Changing Platform and It's Completely Customizable: Yours for Over $11K

Folks, Evari is the name of a British company and a product. Nonetheless, no matter the context in which this word is whispered, it still stands for “A culture of passion, creativity, and innovation,” Evari’s words, not mine. While Evari is a fresh team on the cycling scene, the work they achieve is notable, to say the least.
For example, one of the main aspects that sets the Evari bikes apart from others on the market is that this crew builds each frame in such a way as to result in a monocoque construction. If that’s not enough, each unit is built out of nothing more than high-modulus carbon fiber, resulting in a frame that weighs no more than 3.15 kilograms (7 pounds). But there’s so much more to the story, so keep going.
Up until a couple of days ago, only one Evari bike was available, the 856. Well, now there are two, the original 856 and an 856CS too. The CS stands for Custom Studio, and the reason being is that this version of the EV is completely customizable. Yes, you are now in control of all sorts of features, from paint coats of gloss, matt, or standard, to components such as a one-piece or two-piece cockpit.
other goodies in store for future owners. Just to get an idea, this bike won the “Startup” category at Eurobike 2022, with one of the judges saying, “It's like driving a Porsche.”
Wondering what it takes for an e-bike to be compared to a Porsche? Well, carbon fiber is only part of it. Another aspect of this build is the fact that it’s held together by a titanium bolt set. Yes, a few bolts are used in the construction of this trinket, and they’re titanium. Pretty neat, if you ask me, and damn nearly indestructible.
More on how Evari likes to do things. The story seems to be all about integration. Taking a look at the images in the gallery, I could see that every wire is hidden beautifully inside the bike, not only decluttering the entire machine, be also giving off that sleek and eye-catching look and feel. From brake lines pulled through the fork and headtube to the Bosch CX Performance drive system integrated into the downtube and BB. The headlight, taillight, and Kiosk controller all follow the same principles; full integration.
If we start to consider things like the in-house designed and manufactured rims and all the other little knick-knacks Evari puts into each bike, we can start to understand why these babies are sold at the price you see; it’s a luxury e-bike! The only thing left to do now is to get in touch for a test ride and see what the fuss is all about. I’m curious about the whole “like driving a Porsche.” bit. Until then, feast your eyes on what’s possible in today’s world.
