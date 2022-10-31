Compact, Folding Wowcat Electric Bike Is Made for the Fashionable Urban Commuter

With its fashionable look, its L-shaped, streamlined body, and its folding design, the Wowcat e-bike is one appealing two-wheeler that's supercharged for the city. It also claims to be “the most compact electric bike”.
Bike manufacturers are no longer preoccupied solely with the technical specs of their products because they realized a competitive product needs to be more than just fast and durable. It also has to be eye-pleasing and fun, because the aspect is just as important as increasing the riding speed. Wowcat lives by this philosophy and its stylish, compact urban commuter is proof of that.
Right now, Wowcat only has one model in its portfolio, namely the C1. The folding e-bike is available in four colors: blue, red, black, and white, and they all look stunning, thanks to the obsessive attention to detail.
With the Wowcat being designed for leisure rides and city commutes, it is lightweight and convenient to haul around, thanks to its user-friendly folding design. The e-bike features a carbon fiber frame and a recognizable L-shaped, streamlined body. It tips the scales at 17.4 kg (38.3 lb) and offers a maximum payload capacity of 100 kg (220 lb).
Suitable for any type of urban scenario, the Wowcat comes with a Shimano Tourney 7-speed derailleur, to allow you to easily navigate inclines and city hills. It is equipped with 20”x2.3” tires.
Wowcat’s city two-wheeler packs a 250W rear motor that is limited to the standard top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph). That motor is powered by a 36V/10Ah battery that claims to offer ranges of up to 120 km (74 miles) per charge. Up to six hours are required for the battery to fully recharge.
The elegant, folding two-wheeler is available to order on the official website for a price of $1,900, but it will also launch soon on Indiegogo, where you’ll be able to order it for a price that's over 25 percent lower. We’ll let you know when the campaign kicks off.
