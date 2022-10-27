Zectron's Dream E-Bike With a Range of Up to 150 Miles Is Now Available To Purchase

Zectron’s dream e-bike, which offers more range than you could possibly need for your urban commuting needs, is finally available to purchase.
It’s been less than a month since I covered Zectron’s folding electric bike, a two-wheeler that claims to offer an insane range and a generous package of smart features to go with it. But back then, the manufacturer was just teasing the bike, promising to soon launch it on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. Well, that day has finally arrived.
Zectron is anything but modest when it comes to describing its product. The bike seems to have it all, at least in the opinion of the manufacturer, from good looks to functionality and safety features. Not to mention an insane range of up to 120 miles (193 km) per charge with just one battery pack (36V/11.6Ah/417.6Wh) and up to 150 miles (250 km) with an extra battery. The additional external battery pack also comes with a USB charging port. With quick charging, the battery gets fully charged in just 2.5 hours, while a regular charger will get it back to 100 percent full in 5.5 hours.
Designed with portability in mind, the Zectron is foldable in just two easy steps, becoming compact enough to store even in tighter spaces such as under your desk. One of the features the manufacturer raves about is the wheeler’s uni-body, magnesium alloy frame, which means a simpler but stronger design in which you no longer have to worry about loosening nuts, bolts, and screws. The bike also has all the cables hidden for an even sleeker and more eye-pleasing look.
The handlebars of the Zectron have a built-in 3.9” LCD screen that displays all the important stats of your ride.
Other key selling points of the e-bike are its hydraulic brakes, the adjustable and suspended seat, the thumb throttle, the dynamic oil suspension, the Shimano 7-level gears, and the dedicated app.
As for the motor on the Zectron, it depends on whether you buy the U.S. or the Europe version. If you go with the former, you get a bike with a 350W motor and a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph). The latter is equipped with a 250W motor and is limited to a top speed of 15 mph (25 kph). Three riding modes are available with the e-bike, which has a 5-level pedal assist.
Zectron’s urban two-wheeler is now live on Indiegogo, and backers can opt for one of the five available colors: Lime, Ivory, Sand, Bloodstone, and Bumblebee. If you hurry, you can get the bike for approximately $900, with the estimated shipping date being April 2023.
Zectron is anything but modest when it comes to describing its product. The bike seems to have it all, at least in the opinion of the manufacturer, from good looks to functionality and safety features. Not to mention an insane range of up to 120 miles (193 km) per charge with just one battery pack (36V/11.6Ah/417.6Wh) and up to 150 miles (250 km) with an extra battery. The additional external battery pack also comes with a USB charging port. With quick charging, the battery gets fully charged in just 2.5 hours, while a regular charger will get it back to 100 percent full in 5.5 hours.
Designed with portability in mind, the Zectron is foldable in just two easy steps, becoming compact enough to store even in tighter spaces such as under your desk. One of the features the manufacturer raves about is the wheeler’s uni-body, magnesium alloy frame, which means a simpler but stronger design in which you no longer have to worry about loosening nuts, bolts, and screws. The bike also has all the cables hidden for an even sleeker and more eye-pleasing look.
The handlebars of the Zectron have a built-in 3.9” LCD screen that displays all the important stats of your ride.
Other key selling points of the e-bike are its hydraulic brakes, the adjustable and suspended seat, the thumb throttle, the dynamic oil suspension, the Shimano 7-level gears, and the dedicated app.
As for the motor on the Zectron, it depends on whether you buy the U.S. or the Europe version. If you go with the former, you get a bike with a 350W motor and a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph). The latter is equipped with a 250W motor and is limited to a top speed of 15 mph (25 kph). Three riding modes are available with the e-bike, which has a 5-level pedal assist.
Zectron’s urban two-wheeler is now live on Indiegogo, and backers can opt for one of the five available colors: Lime, Ivory, Sand, Bloodstone, and Bumblebee. If you hurry, you can get the bike for approximately $900, with the estimated shipping date being April 2023.