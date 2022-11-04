New Compact Neo From Cannondale Is the Manufacturer's Lightest E-Bike, Foldable and Fun

Small, comfortable, and foldable, Cannondale’s newly launched Compact Neo e-bike is designed for city use. It is also the manufacturer’s lightest electric bicycle to date.
The stealthy Compact Neo has an alloy frame and its battery is hidden in the downtube. The e-bike tips the scales at approximately 40 lb (18 kg). It is equipped with 20” wheels and Tektro hydraulic brakes, 8-speed shifters, fenders, front and rear lights, and a rear rack.
As explained by Cannondale, the new wheeler was built for agility, ease of use, and comfort. It is why it features a low frame design that makes it easier for riders to get on and off the bike, and it is partially foldable. What does that mean, exactly? Well, this is not your typical folding wheeler that packs small enough to fit under your desk. Only the stem and pedals on the Compact Neo are foldable, but it is still better than nothing, as the bike does become easier not just to park but also to store, whether it is in your apartment, camper, office, and so on.
Available in a Smoke Black color, the new Compact Neo is a one-size-fits-all, featuring an adjustable seat post. The e-bike can accommodate various rider sizes, which means you can share it with your entire family.
Although it hides it well, the Compact Neo is in fact electric, packing a 250W Hyena rear-hub motor that boosts your speed up to 20 mph (32 kph). The motor is powered by a 250Wh hidden battery that claims to offer ranges of up to 47 miles (75 km) on a single charge. That is more than enough to get you through all your daily urban commutes and you’ll still have plenty of juice left for some weekend joyrides.
Cannondale sells the Compact Neo for a price of $1,900. You can order the e-bike on the manufacturer’s website.
