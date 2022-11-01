Lectric Drops the Improved and Affordable XP 3.0 Folding E-Bike Designed for Two People

Arizona-based e-bike manufacturer Lectric just unveiled the new XP 3.0 series, a folding two-wheeler that brings several upgrades to the table.
Lectric’s XP series is advertised by the manufacturer as the “single most popular model in the nation”. These bikes are foldable, comfortable, and affordable, being suitable for a plethora of city-based applications. Motivated by the encouraging feedback received for its Lectric XP 2.0 launched in May 2021, the company decided to take its design to the next level. Thus the XP 3.0 was born, an upgraded version that’s quieter, features increased torque, better brakes, and a better suspension.
The new and improved XP 3.0 comes in two versions: a standard one and a long-range one, with the latter boasting a larger battery. Both versions are also available in step-thru frame designs.
Lectric’s new wheeler claims to be the first folding e-bike in the industry designed for two people, which means it is strong and built to handle heavy payloads. It tips the scales at 64 lb (29 kg) with the battery included and can carry up to 150 lb (68 kg) on its rear rack alone.
The bike is equipped with 20”x3” fat tires, a front oil suspension fork with 50mm of travel, and improved, 180 mm mechanical disc brakes. Lectric says the new folding bike comes with an upgraded, 11-28 toothed freewheel.
Another important upgrade is that of the battery. If you opt for the long-range model, you get a 48V/14Ah/672Wh battery instead of the standard 10.4Ah/500Wh one, which means you'll get 45 percent more range. The XP 3.0 can squeeze up to 65 miles (104 km) from a single charge, while the standard 3.0 offers around 45 miles (72 km) per charge.
Lectric’s XP 3.0 500W hub motor with 1,000W of peak power and 55 Nm of torque is powerful yet quiet. You get five levels of pedal assist and a half-twist throttle, with riders being able to use the 3.0 as a Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3 e-bike. The Passenger Mode is another addition and it limits the speed to a maximum of 10 mph (16 kph) as a safety measure.
All of the features mentioned above are wrapped in a very affordable package, with Lectric’s new XP 3.0 starting at just $999 for the standard version. The long-range model is priced at $1,200. Both e-bikes are available to order.
