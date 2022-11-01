GMC Teams Up With Recon, Launches a Two-Wheeled EV to Complement Its Hummer Supertruck

GMC, the manufacturer behind the all-electric supertruck, teamed up with Recon Power Bikes to develop an equally appealing two-wheeler to complement it.
Created to allow riders to “truly reach the last mile”, as boasted by Recon, the recently unveiled GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive (AWD) e-bike looks like a solid, rugged vehicle, which is no surprise, given that Recon makes bikes that are used by federal agencies and the U.S. military. Its design was inspired by the GMC supertruck.
We’re still waiting for all the specs to be revealed, but we do know that the GMC/Recon e-bike is customizable and features high-quality components. It comes with 4-piston hydraulic brakes, a Shimano 8-speed drivetrain, an adjustable front suspension, a comfortable Velo plush saddle, and 4” hybrid tires that can tackle even the roughest terrains. The bike includes front and back fenders, a rear rack, and a front light.
Two 750W hub motors power the Hummer EV e-bike, with a total peak output of 2,400W and a torque of 80 Nm. GMC’s wheeler can reach speeds of up to over 30 mph (48 kph). The all-wheel drive is available on demand and riders will be able to choose between three riding modes: Cruise (with rear-wheel drive, for going the distance and for minimum power consumption), Traction (with front-wheel drive, suitable for loose terrain, slick surfaces, or snow), and Adrenaline (with all-wheel drive, suitable for off-road riding on rough terrains).
As standard, GMC’s Hummer EV e-bike is powered by a 48V/17.5Ah battery, which can be upgraded to a 21Ah one. It is integrated into the downtube and it claims to offer ranges between 40 and 50 miles (64 to 80 km) in rear-wheel drive.
The GMC/Recon Hummer EV AWD e-bike will be available at GMC dealers worldwide and has an introductory price of $4,000. You can now reserve the wheeler for a $500 deposit and have it delivered this December.
We’re still waiting for all the specs to be revealed, but we do know that the GMC/Recon e-bike is customizable and features high-quality components. It comes with 4-piston hydraulic brakes, a Shimano 8-speed drivetrain, an adjustable front suspension, a comfortable Velo plush saddle, and 4” hybrid tires that can tackle even the roughest terrains. The bike includes front and back fenders, a rear rack, and a front light.
Two 750W hub motors power the Hummer EV e-bike, with a total peak output of 2,400W and a torque of 80 Nm. GMC’s wheeler can reach speeds of up to over 30 mph (48 kph). The all-wheel drive is available on demand and riders will be able to choose between three riding modes: Cruise (with rear-wheel drive, for going the distance and for minimum power consumption), Traction (with front-wheel drive, suitable for loose terrain, slick surfaces, or snow), and Adrenaline (with all-wheel drive, suitable for off-road riding on rough terrains).
As standard, GMC’s Hummer EV e-bike is powered by a 48V/17.5Ah battery, which can be upgraded to a 21Ah one. It is integrated into the downtube and it claims to offer ranges between 40 and 50 miles (64 to 80 km) in rear-wheel drive.
The GMC/Recon Hummer EV AWD e-bike will be available at GMC dealers worldwide and has an introductory price of $4,000. You can now reserve the wheeler for a $500 deposit and have it delivered this December.