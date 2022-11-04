The Mermaid Cottage Is a Unique Tiny House Built Out of Cordwood and Glass Bottles

Meet the Mermaid Cottage, a little home that looks like it came out of a fairytale. This dwelling was made out of cordwood and stained glass bottles, and it has a gorgeous interior filled with unique elements that are bound to catch your attention. And although it’s small, the cottage has everything you need for a comfortable stay.
This tiny house was built by KimAnna, a lovely woman who wanted to create a private sanctuary that people could enjoy whenever they wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The Mermaid Cottage is situated on a 35-acre ranch in Del Norte, Colorado, and it has beautiful views of the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Although it’s a small home that offers only 195 sq ft (18.1 sq meters) of living space, it is very special. The house has cordwood walls with cottonwood and dozens of stained glass bottles. On the outside, it looks modest, but its interior is stunning. The stained glass embedded into the walls lets beams of colored light fill up the place, creating a fine atmosphere that instantly lifts your mood. The cottonwood also matches the rest of the home, giving it a cozy vibe.
Of course, the walls aren’t the only interesting features you’ll see. There are mermaid decorations all over the place, as well as seashells and reclaimed elements. The Mermaid Cottage has a bedroom positioned next to the entryway. This area includes a queen-size bed with storage underneath, a wooden closet, a beautiful lamp that hangs from the ceiling, and colorful curtains to match the light that comes inside through the walls.
Then you’ll see the bathroom area that has a vintage oak vanity with a black sink and a large shower that has all sorts of colored glass bottles embedded into the walls. Next to it, you’ll find a little space for towels, as well as a melted water bottle that was repurposed and used as a bowl for seashells.
The kitchen in this cottage is small but equipped with everything you need. It has a small refrigerator, a granite countertop, a two-burner stove, and a french press. Next to it is the dining area, which includes a small table for two and a DVD player that connects to a TV.
The Mermaid Cottage was designed to be completely off the grid, so people could escape from the big city life. Recently, KimAnna offered the folks from Tiny Home Tours a full tour of her unique little home. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about her and this gorgeous little home.
