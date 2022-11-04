Off-Grid Blue Tiny House Costs So Little and Comes With a Functional Kitchen

Houses on wheels have a huge advantage over normal houses. For instance, they can be taken with you when you either move to another city or travel to different places.
This blue tiny house was built in 2020 on a 7x18 ft (2x5.5 m) trailer, and it measures 18 ft (5.5 m) in length, 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, and 12 ft (3.7 m) in height for a total of 144 sq ft (13.4 sq m). Its name is taken from the bright blue exterior walls that will surely attract many people’s eyes.
It is off-grid-ready with the propane gas tanks that are attached to the back side of the house, a 30-gallon (113-liter) freshwater tank and a 30-gallon (113-liter) grey water tank. But it can also be connected to a water and/or electricity source.
The kitchen is minuscule with a tiny sink, a countertop mini oven, a decent size fridge, and a two-burner Dometic propane-powered stove top that can be covered up when it is not in use. There is also a foldable table attached to the wall, which can be used either as a workspace or as a dinette table.
Next to the kitchen, we find the living room area decorated with a black modular sofa. Due to the limited space available, the owner had to install a Murphy bed right behind this sofa, which can fit a full-size mattress.
The bathroom consists only of a good size shower cabin and a bathroom vanity with a small storage spot underneath. A composting toilet can be added here or an incinerating one since it is connected to propane gas tanks.
This tiny house is for sale for $55,000, which is a small price considering how much normal houses cost. But it does not need to necessarily be a tiny house for someone. It can be used as a workspace or be put in the backyard of a normal house and used as a small space to have some time for yourself.
