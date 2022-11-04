autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 SEMA Show
Car video reviews:
 

Off-Grid Blue Tiny House Costs So Little and Comes With a Functional Kitchen

Home > News > U-turn
4 Nov 2022, 14:57 UTC ·
Houses on wheels have a huge advantage over normal houses. For instance, they can be taken with you when you either move to another city or travel to different places.
Off-Grid Blue Tiny House 10 photos
Off-Grid Blue Tiny House bedroomOff-Grid Blue Tiny House living roomOff-Grid Blue Tiny House bathroomOff-Grid Blue Tiny House living roomOff-Grid Blue Tiny House dinetteOff-Grid Blue Tiny House kitchenOff-Grid Blue Tiny House kitchenOff-Grid Blue Tiny House shower cabinOff-Grid Blue Tiny House
This blue tiny house was built in 2020 on a 7x18 ft (2x5.5 m) trailer, and it measures 18 ft (5.5 m) in length, 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, and 12 ft (3.7 m) in height for a total of 144 sq ft (13.4 sq m). Its name is taken from the bright blue exterior walls that will surely attract many people’s eyes.

It is off-grid-ready with the propane gas tanks that are attached to the back side of the house, a 30-gallon (113-liter) freshwater tank and a 30-gallon (113-liter) grey water tank. But it can also be connected to a water and/or electricity source.

The kitchen is minuscule with a tiny sink, a countertop mini oven, a decent size fridge, and a two-burner Dometic propane-powered stove top that can be covered up when it is not in use. There is also a foldable table attached to the wall, which can be used either as a workspace or as a dinette table.

Next to the kitchen, we find the living room area decorated with a black modular sofa. Due to the limited space available, the owner had to install a Murphy bed right behind this sofa, which can fit a full-size mattress.

The bathroom consists only of a good size shower cabin and a bathroom vanity with a small storage spot underneath. A composting toilet can be added here or an incinerating one since it is connected to propane gas tanks.

This tiny house is for sale for $55,000, which is a small price considering how much normal houses cost. But it does not need to necessarily be a tiny house for someone. It can be used as a workspace or be put in the backyard of a normal house and used as a small space to have some time for yourself.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

tiny home tiny house trailer house house on wheels
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories