A Couple Used Google Maps to Find an Island and Turned Into an Amazing Off-Grid Retreat

A few tears ago, a young couple in Finland wanted to switch to a more natural, off-grid lifestyle. In their case, that didn’t mean a van, a sailboat, or a tiny house on wheels, but an entire island just for themselves. Well, how do you go about finding an empty, available island? Aleksi Hautamaki and Milla Selkimak told Business Insider that they first went the traditional route of checking-out the real estate market. Of course, there weren’t many options there.
So, they took matters into their own hands and started looking for islands on Google Maps. The fact that Aleksi was used to cruising in his father’s boat around the Archipelago National Park certainly helped. It was a tedious process, though – they’d find something interesting on Google Maps, then had to check the local documents for ownership, and contact the owners. It took them five years to eventually find the perfect spot.
This turned out to be a 5-acre (2 hectares) island on the edge of the Archipelago National Park. The owners at the time were happy to part with it, as it was just part of a larger parcel that belonged to them. Aleksi and Milla simply named it “Project O” (“O” is Finnish for “island”) and were ready for the next step in their adventure.
The result looked like this – a main cabin, a guest house, an indoor and outdoor kitchen, plus a sauna. Everything was built in harmony with traditional Finnish archipelago aesthetics, and with the natural surroundings. They wanted to use as little space as possible, while still enjoying comfort and a beautiful style.
According to Aleksi, the island is totally self-sufficient and sustainable. Solar panels provide energy. Water from the Baltic Sea is filtered to become drinking water. The sauna stove is part of a system that provides both floor heating and hot running water. Peat, a natural resource obtained through the decomposition of vegetable matter, was used for wall insulation and soundproofing.
Those who want to be 100% off-grid can rely on fishing for themselves, then cooking in the outdoor kitchen. But, most of the time, food supplies are brought in from the mainland, also via boat.
A bold dream and a lot of hard work eventually turned into a successful business (more booking details can be found at Airbnb). And it all started with a wish and the determination to find the perfect spot on Google Maps.
