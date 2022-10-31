Family of Five Is Traveling the World Onboard Their “Apartment on Water”

If you thought that homeschooling three young children sound hard, try doing it while living at sea and sailing around the world. This is what Erin and David Carey have been doing for the past years and, despite the challenges, they’re eager to keep going.
The Australian couple is now encouraging other families to also follow their dreams. Theirs started seven years ago, after watching a documentary about a sailing record. The two gave up their steady and secure lifestyle in Adelaide, to start sailing the world. But they prepared for it. It took two years to save the money for the 47-foot (14 meters) yacht called Roam, and then they borrowed the same amount (AUD $85,000/$54,480) so they could live 12 months at sea, without a job.
Another important aspect was getting mentorship from a family who had already done this, in addition to the sailing and first aid classes. “Sailing is not rocket science,” Erin told Euronews, encouraging those who may also be thinking about this to jump onboard. At the time, she is running her own adventure travel PR agency, while David takes care of homeschooling their kids and maintaining the boat.
The two compare their lifestyle to “living in an apartment on water,” because they don’t sail all the time. They’ll spend a few weeks in each new place, and mostly sail on weekends. Together with their three kids, aged eight to 13, they’ve traveled to the Caribbean, and crossed the Atlantic to Portugal, and further. Turkey and Morocco are some of their next destinations, but only after the end of the European winter, which they plan to spend in Australia.
As bold as it sounds, what this Australian family is doing is not that rare. Data shows that the global sailboat market will continue to grow, and so does the international community of full-time cruisers.
