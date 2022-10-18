Spectacular, Custom $167 Million Kismet Megayacht Returns to London

Say you’re in London, UK this week and, in between doing all the touristy, sightseeing stuff, you’re also in the mood for some superyacht watching. You’d be in luck too, because one of the most spectacular Lurssen builds is now moored there.
That spectacular build is Kismet, delivered in 2014 and still one of the most luxurious and expensive vessels out there. Still owned by billionaire Shahid Khan, Kismet was created as “the ultimate entertainment vessel” and totally lives up to the description, with gorgeous finishes and lavish amenities spread across five decks and 2,987 GT of interior volume.
The video below is of Kismet sailing into London. Boat International confirms its mooring at Canary Wharf, the same location where it was moored previously in October 2021. In between the two London stops, Kismet traveled to the South of France, the Balearics and Barcelona, Spain.
If you’re in the mood for a bit more than just watching, Kismet is for sale. It’s currently listed with Moran Yachts and asking €169 million (or about $166.4 million at the current exchange rate). Offering accommodation for 12 guests and 28 crew, the 92.5-meter (312-foot) megayacht features two helipads, convertible to entertainment areas when not in use, a private deck with a jacuzzi and a fireplace that turns into a coffee table, modern art, video walls, and an electric piano integrated into a bar.
The interiors are by Reymond Langton, while Espen Oino penned the exterior. The jaguar motif is featured heavily in the interior, presumably as a tribute to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which Khan owns in the U.S., and the general vibe is ultra-elegant and opulent.
When not used by the owner, Kismet was offered up for charter but, with a $1 million weekly rate (not including fuel and provisions), it was only accessible for the likes of celebrity power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z. The second video below is the only way in which we, normies, will ever be able to set foot on it, proving that, when it comes to eccentricity and lavishness, you can still have elegance and gorgeous styling.
The video below is of Kismet sailing into London. Boat International confirms its mooring at Canary Wharf, the same location where it was moored previously in October 2021. In between the two London stops, Kismet traveled to the South of France, the Balearics and Barcelona, Spain.
If you’re in the mood for a bit more than just watching, Kismet is for sale. It’s currently listed with Moran Yachts and asking €169 million (or about $166.4 million at the current exchange rate). Offering accommodation for 12 guests and 28 crew, the 92.5-meter (312-foot) megayacht features two helipads, convertible to entertainment areas when not in use, a private deck with a jacuzzi and a fireplace that turns into a coffee table, modern art, video walls, and an electric piano integrated into a bar.
The interiors are by Reymond Langton, while Espen Oino penned the exterior. The jaguar motif is featured heavily in the interior, presumably as a tribute to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which Khan owns in the U.S., and the general vibe is ultra-elegant and opulent.
When not used by the owner, Kismet was offered up for charter but, with a $1 million weekly rate (not including fuel and provisions), it was only accessible for the likes of celebrity power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z. The second video below is the only way in which we, normies, will ever be able to set foot on it, proving that, when it comes to eccentricity and lavishness, you can still have elegance and gorgeous styling.