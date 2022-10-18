Hyundai Offspring's eVTOL to Get Anthem Cockpit and Fly-by-Wire Systems

There is no question the future of mobility is airborne. The drones we used to play with as kids are now evolving to become what the industry calls vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicles, multi-rotor machines that can fly people to and fro with or without a pilot on board.
The emerging industry is so promising that it gave birth to a long list of startups but, more importantly, established carmakers want a piece of the action as well. The Koreans from Hyundai, for instance, created back in 2020 a subsidiary called Supernal and tasked it with coming up with urban air mobility solutions.
At the time of writing, that solution is but an idea. Supernal envisions making an electric vertical takeoff and landing machine (eVTOL), but is yet to provide something really palpable in terms of specs and features. Or, it was, as this week we got the first updates on the project in a very long time.
Back in the last months of 2021, Honeywell Aerospace announced something called Anthem. That would be a cloud-connected cockpit meant to change the way pilots operate aircraft. The solution comprises customizable hardware and software, and was built with urban air mobility in mind as well.
That’s why Supernal said this week, during the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) taking place in Florida, it’ll probably go for the Honeywell Anthem solution for its eVTOL as well.
In addition to that, we’re also told Hyundai’s offspring tapped BAE Systems for the creation of a “lightweight, fly-by-wire system” that should make piloting the upcoming aircraft easier. That’s because even if it is envisioned with autonomous capabilities, the eVTOL will need to have space and tech for a pilot on board as well.
At the time of writing, Supernal gives no estimate as to when we’ll be able to experience its product.
