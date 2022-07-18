Hyundai-Backed Supernal Unveils Five-Seat eVTOL Cabin Concept

It looks like Hyundai Motor Group is making great strides to enter the eVTOL air taxi market. Its Urban Air Mobility (UAM) division, Supernal, showed its first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) cabin concept. Unveiled at this year's Farnborough International Airshow, the cabin has a sustainable design created with a focus on the passengers.
Supernal announced a while back that it's working on an eVTOL vehicle for aerial ridesharing purposes. Now, we're getting a glimpse of the aircraft's five-seat cabin. Created by Supernal in collaboration with top auto designers from Hyundai Motor Group, the concept has a biomimetic design approach.
In this case, the interior was drawn to make passengers feel like they were sitting inside a cocoon. So comfort and safety were the focal points of the design. It has dimmable lights inspired by car sunroofs, which create a "light therapy" effect. It comes with deployable seat consoles that resemble automotive center consoles. They include a charging station as well as a storage space for different items. There are also grab handles built into the cabin doors and seatbacks.
"We are taking the time to create a safe, lightweight commercial eVTOL that provides our future passengers with the security and comfort they find in their own cars," said Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal.
The interior, built of forged carbon fiber, was created by a team of engineers using the reductive design methodology used in the automotive industry. The layout provides great headroom and legroom, allowing passengers to travel in comfort.
Additionally, the cabin concept was designed with eco-friendly materials such as recycled plastic fabric, plant-based leather, recyclable carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic, and "responsibly sourced woods."
For now, the eVTOL cabin is just a concept that Supernal is working on together with Hyundai and its partners. The company expects its aircraft to hit the U.S. market in 2028, with the rest of the world to follow soon after.
At the same time, a hydrogen-powered mid-sized vehicle is being developed by the Korea-based division focusing on Regional Air Mobility. The aircraft will transport both passengers and cargo from city to city, and it's expected to start operations in the 2030s.
