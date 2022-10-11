Sierra Nevada Corporation Buys Volansi, Plans to Develop Mission-Tailored VTOL Drones

Sierra Nevada Corporation revealed recently that it finalized acquiring drone developer Volansi, with the former planning to use the latter’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) technologies to support a variety of industries and “deliver anything, anywhere, anytime.”
It is no secret that Volansi had been struggling financially for some time, being on the brink of bankruptcy. The deal between the two was finalized in September but SNC just made the announcement now, stating that it acquired Volansi’s production facility in Oregon and the company’s portfolio of assets and intellectual property related to the modular and flexible Voly 50 VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft and the Volansi Voly-T series of UAVs.
What the aerospace and security company aims with this purchase is to deliver the future unmanned system with the payload, range, and endurance that the military needs and that can support both ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) and humanitarian aid missions. As explained by Tim Owings, executive vice president of SNC’s Mission Solutions and Technologies business area, adding the Volansi capabilities to SNC’s portfolio is the right move in that direction.
Both the Voly-50 and the Voly-T series of aerial drones can take off and land vertically and are infrastructure-independent. Volansi’s technologies will be combined with Sierra Nevada Corporation’s sensor integrations and ISR capabilities, helping it come up with a rapidly deployable ISR VTOL solution for various types of operations.
SNC’s vertical take-off and landing aircraft will be based on the design of the Voly-50 and will be able to operate in the most challenging conditions, being built for endurance. Volansi’s systems boast superior flight range, flexible payload capacity, and the ability to fly BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight).
Designed for long-range flights, the Voly-50 can reach a top speed of 70 mph (112 kph) and can fly for up to eight hours. It has a 50 lb (22.6 kg) cargo capacity.
