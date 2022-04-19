Casia G Ground-Based Surveillance System Gets Weather-Enhanced To Improve Drone Operations

Nevada-based safety avionics company Iris Automation teamed up with weather data analytics provider TruWeather Solutions to integrate the ladder’s weather services and weather sensors into its Casia G ground-based surveillance system (GBSS).
Casia G is Iris Automation’s ground-based detect and avoid solution, a stationary system meant to protect the airspace for both UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and crewed flying machines, helping them operate safely. The six-camera system can detect approaching aircraft from an average distance of 1.2 km (0.7 miles), featuring a 360-degree field of view and boasting a 93.2 percent detection rate. Iris Automating also claims that Casia’s milliseconds' reaction time exceeds that of human pilots, who take around 12.5 seconds on average to avoid collision threats.
Thanks to the new partnership with TruWeather, operators will benefit from real-time integrated communications, micro-weather data, as well as collision avoidance. These weather services are described by TruWeather as cost-effective and they are meant to help pilots and companies by decreasing the number of disturbances produced by inaccurate weather measurements and unexpected changes in low-altitude local atmospheric conditions.
These conditions have a significant impact on UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) and advanced air mobility operations, as they are very different from those at higher altitudes and are more difficult to measure. It is why the two companies aim to increase data fidelity, as failure to address this issue will result in fewer flights, dissatisfied customers, and revenue losses.
According to an FAA-funded MIT Lincoln Lab study quoted by Iris Automation, surface weather and cloud ceiling report measurements in the United States are only 3 percent accurate. TruWeather CEO, Don Berchoff adds that up to 40 percent of crewed aviation flights canceled or delayed due to bad weather could have in fact taken place. And when it comes to UAS’ that fly beyond visual line of sight, things get even more serious, as there are no pilots on board to spot the problems.
Accurate micro weather data is crucial for commercial drone operations and integrating the TruWeather sensors with the Casia G solution will result in a system able to provide highly localized climate information up to the minute, ensuring a safe operation of unmanned aerial vehicles.
