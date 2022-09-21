DeltaQuad Evo Drone Boasts Four and a Half Hours of Flight Time, Has Two Payload Bays

Vertical Technologies-owned UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) developer, DeltaQuad, recently added a new drone model to its lineup. Evo is touted as a flexible, high-end aircraft engineered to raise the bar in terms of flight time capabilities and versatility.
DeltaQuad is based in the Netherlands and specializes in manufacturing electric, long-range UAVs suitable for various applications, such as surveillance, mapping, inspection, and more.
The company’s popular DeltaQuad Pro model was released in 2017 and is available in three versions (Map, View, and Cargo), with each of them targeting different markets. The Map and View VTOLs offer an impressive flight time of 110 minutes, while the Cargo version can stay in the air for 120 minutes.
Now DeltaQuad wants to expand its offer with a new electric VTOL dubbed Evo that boasts even more impressive specs. The drone was born out of the manufacturer’s desire to keep up with the ever-changing requirements for these UAVs. As explained by Douwe Zeeman, DeltaQuad’s CEO, there’s a growing demand for aircraft with increased flight times and flexible payload options, which is exactly what the Evo promises to deliver.
Evo boasts a new design with a patent-pending wing shape inspired by nature. This design makes the drone more aerodynamic and easy to maneuver. Moreover, the UAV boasts of complying with military standards, offering several features meant to protect data while providing “diverse aerial intelligence”.
DeltaQuad’s new eVTOL has a robust and lightweight airframe and a carbon, kevlar, and fiberglass construction. The drone is equipped with two payload bays that allow for the cargo to be easily swapped. Evo extends and retracts its landing gear automatically, allowing for the payloads to be mounted both inside or underneath the platform. The eVTOL has a wingspan of 106” (269 cm) and a total payload capacity of 3 kg (6.6 lb).
When carrying a single payload, the drone offers a flight time of up to four hours and a half on a charge, using a dual battery. With two payloads, the UAV can fly for three hours.
DeltaQuad’s eVTOL is now in the public beta phase, during which, a select number of parties have the opportunity to test it and get access to its initial payloads. To enter the program, you have to apply on the manufacturer’s website.
