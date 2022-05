Military Drones Take Part in Israel’s Independence Day Flyover for the First Time

Will there be a time when all conventional aircraft will be obsolete, and all military flyovers will be carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs ), in eerie demonstrations? A first step in that direction seems to indicate a potential future like that. Yesterday, May 5, Israel celebrated its Independence Day, which included a special IAF flyover that not only covered areas which hadn’t been included before, but also showed off military drones and fighter jets flying side by side.F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets are a common sight during these annual events, just like the Black Hawk, Sea Stallion, Panther and Apache helicopters. According to The Times of Israel, they were joined by C-130 cargo planes, a Boeing refueling aircraft, and a Lavi training aircraft. But that wasn’t all. For the first time ever, two UAVs were also included.Heron 1 and Heron TP, built by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have become one of the most important assets of the IAF. According to The Jerusalem Post , IAF has four drone squadrons based at Palmahim AFB, which account for 80% of all IAF flight hours. Also, a statement from the military highlighted that “Israel is a leader in the field of remotely manned aircraft,” and it has indeed deployed them successfully in ongoing conflicts.Heron TP is a long-range Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drone that can carry out various missions from intelligence gathering to target acquisition. It boasts a mission endurance of more than 30 hours, cutting-edge communication systems, and the ability to withstand all weather conditions. The Heron 1 has an even greater mission endurance and is mostly used for surveillance tasks.