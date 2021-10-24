autoevolution
On Board Tycoon Shahid Khan’s Kismet, the $200 Million Entertainment Superyacht
There’s no unwritten law to say that all billionaires should own superyachts, but these floating ultra-luxurious mansions seem to be one of the favorite toys of the world’s richest people. Just like luxury custom cars, these superyachts carry their owners’ personal touch and boast some of the most impressive features seen on leisure ships.

24 Oct 2021, 18:19 UTC ·
Shahid Khan is one of those billionaires whose life story could be turned into a successful movie. His rags-to-riches story began in Pakistan, where Khan was born, and took a decisive turn when he arrived in the U.S. as a teenager. According to Forbes, the business tycoon who is currently worth more than $8 billion used to work as a dishwasher while attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Years later, he would go on to become the owner of auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate.

Although he is known today mostly for owning the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Fulham football club in the UK, Khan became successful as an engineer who designed a one-piece truck bumper. He now also owns several companies in the entertainment industry and has come very far from his early days.

In 2014, the same year when Khan bought Fulham from Mohamed Al-Fayed, the German Lürssen shipyard began the construction of a new superyacht, which the business mogul would own. The 312-foot-long (92 meters) Kismet matched a majestic exterior by Espen Espen Oeino with the interior of a five-star hotel, created by the renowned Reymond Langton Design. The five-deck superyacht was meant to showcase “engineering ahead of her time,” and exceptional features.

Located in Bremen, Germany, Lürssen is one of those well-respected shipyards with a rich history. Dating back to the 19th century, Lürssen would be the one to design the world’s first motorboat, commissioned by none other than Gottlieb Daimler, who wanted to put his engine to the test. Coming back to our times, Lürssen has delivered, among many other luxury superyachts, the famous Azzam - the 2015 yacht that broke length and speed records.

The shipyard described Kismet as "the ultimate entertainment vessel." It's spacious enough to accommodate up to 18 guests in eight ultra-elegant staterooms, plus 27 crew members. It features zero-speed anchor stabilizers for increased onboard comfort and can reach a top speed of over 17 knots. Espen told Superyacht World that Khan was involved in the yacht’s design and that “Some elements of the exterior were inspired by the Chicago skyline, such as the stainless steel air inlets aft of the funnels.”

Kismet was meant, from the beginning, to also be a charter yacht, meaning that it would be busy not only cruising with its owner but also chartering for short periods or hosting huge corporate parties. Its large spaces were meant for entertainment. The sundeck (with a swimming pool and integrated jacuzzi) was designed that the aft end of the pool also doubled as a skylight for the lift shaft.

The sundeck includes an informal dining area with bar chairs and a barbecue, while a spiral staircase leads to one of the yacht's special additions: a private observation platform with an outdoor bed, perfect for stargazing.

Kismet boasts two helipads, and the one below the sundeck is another great entertainment area, which can be set up as an outdoor cinema, or a nightclub area. The second one can also double as a demi-basketball court. The owner deck features a formal dining area and a private area with a jacuzzi and sunpads. One of the most spectacular elements is the aft on the main deck, with a surprising semi-circular seating around a unique, retractable fireplace that turns into a coffee table.

Speaking of spectacular features, Khan’s superyacht boasts a six-foot (1.8 meters) removable jaguar statue in honor of the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Superyacht World, the jaguar motif is visible throughout, as the perfect accent added to the opulent interior décor, showcasing the finest materials. Other than the “mandatory” luxurious spa and fully-equipped gym, Kismet also integrates an elegant piano bar and lounge – there’s something for everybody, and every occasion, onboard this versatile yacht.

Khan’s Kismet was famously chartered by Beyonce and Jay-Z during the summer of 2018 for around $1 million per week. They’ve since moved on the $4 million-per-week Flying Fox, while Kismet has continued its journey. At the moment, it’s listed by Moran Yacht and Ship, for almost $200 million. Perhaps Shahid Khan is ready to upgrade to an even greater superyacht, as he did with Kismet – a step up from his previous, smaller yacht.

Kismet luxury Shahid Khan Lurssen superyacht yacht
 
 
 
 
 

