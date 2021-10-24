On Board Tycoon Shahid Khan’s Kismet, the $200 Million Entertainment Superyacht

Shahid Khan is one of those billionaires whose life story could be turned into a successful movie. His rags-to-riches story began in Pakistan, where Khan was born, and took a decisive turn when he arrived in the U.S. as a teenager. According to Forbes, the business tycoon who is currently worth more than $8 billion used to work as a dishwasher while attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Years later, he would go on to become the owner of auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate.
Although he is known today mostly for owning the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Fulham football club in the UK, Khan became successful as an engineer who designed a one-piece truck bumper. He now also owns several companies in the entertainment industry and has come very far from his early days.
In 2014, the same year when Khan bought Fulham from Mohamed Al-Fayed, the German Lürssen shipyard began the construction of a new superyacht, which the business mogul would own. The 312-foot-long (92 meters) Kismet matched a majestic exterior by Espen Espen Oeino with the interior of a five-star hotel, created by the renowned Reymond Langton Design. The five-deck superyacht was meant to showcase “engineering ahead of her time,” and exceptional features.
The shipyard described Kismet as "the ultimate entertainment vessel." It's spacious enough to accommodate up to 18 guests in eight ultra-elegant staterooms, plus 27 crew members. It features zero-speed anchor stabilizers for increased onboard comfort and can reach a top speed of over 17 knots. Espen told Superyacht World that Khan was involved in the yacht’s design and that “Some elements of the exterior were inspired by the Chicago skyline, such as the stainless steel air inlets aft of the funnels.”
The sundeck includes an informal dining area with bar chairs and a barbecue, while a spiral staircase leads to one of the yacht's special additions: a private observation platform with an outdoor bed, perfect for stargazing.
Kismet boasts two helipads, and the one below the sundeck is another great entertainment area, which can be set up as an outdoor cinema, or a nightclub area. The second one can also double as a demi-basketball court. The owner deck features a formal dining area and a private area with a jacuzzi and sunpads. One of the most spectacular elements is the aft on the main deck, with a surprising semi-circular seating around a unique, retractable fireplace that turns into a coffee table.
Superyacht World, the jaguar motif is visible throughout, as the perfect accent added to the opulent interior décor, showcasing the finest materials. Other than the “mandatory” luxurious spa and fully-equipped gym, Kismet also integrates an elegant piano bar and lounge – there’s something for everybody, and every occasion, onboard this versatile yacht.
Khan’s Kismet was famously chartered by Beyonce and Jay-Z during the summer of 2018 for around $1 million per week. They’ve since moved on the $4 million-per-week Flying Fox, while Kismet has continued its journey. At the moment, it’s listed by Moran Yacht and Ship, for almost $200 million. Perhaps Shahid Khan is ready to upgrade to an even greater superyacht, as he did with Kismet – a step up from his previous, smaller yacht.
