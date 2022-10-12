Stunning Boat Concept Takes Sustainability to the Next Level, Blends Into the Environment

No existing sailboat can turn heads like this one would, if we could actually watch it hitting the waves. With its almost invisible hull, and spectacular sail that’s both unusually-shaped and –colored, it’s certainly a sight to behold. Unfortunately, it’s just a concept meant to go beyond current limitations. But it could inspire future projects.
Despite its impressive appearance, this boat concept isn’t about looks. Designer Cesar Pieri and the Furf Design Studio imagined a vessel of the future that is not only deeply inspired by nature, but that transforms the negative factors that impact the oceans into something positive. This would be achieved by using the plastic that’s polluting the oceans to create the boat’s hull, while its sail would be made of biopolymer based on algae.
This is sustainability to a whole new level – using the ocean itself to create the vehicles that would sail on it, and not just cleaning it of plastic, but using it as a practical material. According to Design Boom, where this fascinating project was recently submitted, the goal is to raise awareness about the future of the ocean, in a new way.
That’s why this is called a “speculative” design – it’s not intended to be commercially feasible, but to explore the social implications of technology and to launch a deeper debate.
It’s called Second Sun, because the huge, circular main sail invokes that image as it stands out against the blue sky. The designers imagined it based on other circular sail aircraft models, as well as the sailboats in America’s Cup. As it curves and turns, the sail would help increase of decrease the boat’s thrust.
The transparent hull made of sustainable, bio-based materials, is also inspired by nature, more specifically by marine life. It would seem almost invisible at sea, not only blending into the environment, but also creating a closer bond between the one who sails it and the water.
A fresh and inspiring take on environment protection and sustainability, the Second Sun is certainly thought-provoking, placing the ocean and not the man at the forefront.
