Oligarch’s Superyacht Causes More Trouble, Hong Kong Calls U.S. Sanctions “Barbaric”

After first going dark earlier this year, in the aftermath of the international sanctions against Russian oligarchs, the infamous and spectacular superyacht Nord is at the center of a new scandal.
Superyachts that are believed or confirmed to be owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs are sparking controversy and creating tension wherever they go. Since the first international sanctions were announced back in March, a lot of them have been constantly on the move, trying to avoid getting frozen or seized by authorities. In many cases, that meant traveling to destinations that are known to be “safe havens” where certain international restrictions don’t apply.
A few months ago, UAE was allegedly warned by the U.S. to stop helping Russian oligarchs hide their assets, including superyachts, after many of them docked in Dubai. Now, Hong Kong has reportedly refused to act against the infamous superyacht that arrived here this past weekend, after U.S authorities made requests regarding that. The controversial Nord, a 464-foot (141.5 meters) that’s said to be worth half a billion dollars, has managed to be one step ahead authorities until now.
The Lurssen masterpiece is linked to the name of Alexey Mordashov, not only a steel tycoon, but one who’s allegedly close to Vladimir Putin. After his spectacular superyacht, which is impossible to ignore, has boldly docked in Hong Kong, the local authorities were expected to reinforce the international sanctions, as the case was in other locations. But official representatives confirmed that Nord is safe there, because that’s not going to happen.
RFI reports that John Lee, Hong Kong chief executive, commented on the potential U.S. sanctions against him, describing them as “a barbaric act,” adding that “We will just laugh off the so-called sanctioned.” He also stated that only UN-backed sanctions would be implemented, while the U.S. and EU ones are unilateral decisions that don’t have “a legal basis.”
While it’s intensifying these international tensions, the grandiose Nord continues to be unbothered, apparently free from the fate of the equally-impressive Dilbar and Amadea.
