Legendary Yacht Builder’s Classic Sailing Masterpiece Is a True Collector’s Item

In a world where only a handful of luxury shipyards are dominating the superyacht market, vessels that are entirely hand-crafted from wood have become a rare and precious find. Even more so, when we’re not talking about ones that were built in a different century, but ones that revived this lost art in modern times.
Passing Wind really was a hidden treasure for quite a while. This 62-foot (18.8 meters) custom boat remained hidden for six years, until someone in the area rescued it and brought it back to life. It was the last construction of Vic Carpenter, one of the most brilliant boat builders of modern times. Carpenter was an incredibly versatile mechanical genius, who could design and build anything from a sailboat to a motorcycle.
Passing Wind was completed in 1992, after six years of meticulous work. It sailed on Lake Huron in Canada for a few years, but Carpenter’s health was declining by that time, so the yachts ended up under wraps, before being rescued. Its brilliant builder and owner passed away in 2012, but his last masterpiece lived on.
The most incredible thing about this sailboat that is both an ocean racing beast and a stunning pleasure craft, is that it’s made from wood from top to bottom. This is particularly impressive for a boat built in those times. Carpenter even custom designed and hand-crafted most of the metal fittings. The laminated red cedar and mahogany woodwork is matched by settees and cushions covered in premium leather.
Powered by a Volvo Penta engine, this wooden sailboat has a strong racing DNA, and won the 2006 Newport to Bermuda Race in its class.
This 1992 Vic Carpenter masterpiece is now up for grabs. It’s ready to find a new owner through Boathouse Auctions, where bidding will kick off on November 4, starting at $400,000. The personal project of a genius creator, this unique wooden yacht is a true collector’s item.
