It's a Full House As Brittany Force Runs the Table in Las Vegas

The drama within the NHRA world has been building just as the stakes have peaked near the end of the season, especially in Top Fuel.
Brittany Force knew that The Strip in the desert may have been her last chance to get back in serious contention for the championship. It is only fitting that her Monster Energy dragster responded on Halloween weekend by hitting the jackpot at the NHRA Nevada Nationals to recapture a slim points lead in the championship with one race to go.
Force earned her way into the winners' circle with a classic hole shot besting Mike Salinas. As the top qualifier, Force had a first-round bye and fended off two former champions Antron Brown and Tony Schumacher for her fifth win of the season. She will leapfrog Justin Ashley into first place as the finale at Pomona approaches in 10 days' time.
As points leader in Funny Car Robert Hight smoked his tires in the final, Matt Hagan continued down toward the finish line to maintain hope of winning his fourth Funny Car championship. Hagan's win puts him just 2 points shy of second-place Ron Capps and 83 points behind Hight.
Somewhat overshadowed by the drama unfolding in Top Fuel, saw Erica Enders earned her fifth Pro Stock championship. The win also gave her a personal-best 10-win season.
Hector Arana Jr. worked his way up the field in Pro Stock Motorcycle to be matched against heavily favored and points leader Mike Smith in the final. With a masterful hole shot Arana Jr. bested Smith to deny him a sixth Pro Stock Motorcycle title. Despite the loss, Smith is still in control of the division with a 104-point lead heading into the season finale in Pomona at the Auto Club Nationals.
While the Pro Stock champion has been decided and the Pro Stock Motorcycle champ seems inevitable the Top Fuel and Funny Car races will be a winner-take-all affair in Pomona at the NHRA Auto Club Nationals November 10-13.
