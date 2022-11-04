Porsche Bids Farewell to GTE-Pro Class With Special Livery for the 911 RSR

The 8 Hours of Bahrain, which is the final round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, is scheduled to take place on November 12th. This year also happens to be the final year of the GTE-Pro class, which presently comprises the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, and Porsche 911 RSR. The 2023 season will bring forth a few changes, with the GTE-Pro and GTE-Am classes consolidated into the GTE class.
To mark this occasion, as well as ten years of factory-backed racing, Porsche decided to deck out its 911 RSR with a special livery in Bahrain. The Neunelfer twins fielded by Manthey feature a white base coat on which red, blue, pink, black, gold, and gray are featured. The top of the windshield features the word goodbye emblazoned in bold white lettering.
Another highlight of this livery is the roof, which features the names of all drivers who raced the factory-backed 911 RSR in the last ten years. Their names are joined by the word goodbye in the national language of the world championship racing venues where the mid-engined racecar raced.
GTE-Pro class racing for the 911 RSR closes with the 62nd race since 2023. From next year, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer will focus on the 963 hypercar with the help of Porsche Penske Motorsport in the FIA WEC as well as the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 963 uses a hybrid-assisted V8 rather than a flat-six engine. Due to the so-called Balance of Performance, overall output will be limited to 500 kW on the nose, which is just around 670 horsepower.
“The season finale in Bahrain evokes a lot of emotion for the whole team,” said Alexander Stehling, the automaker’s director of Factory Motorsport FIA WEC. “I think we’ve created the perfect design. It is the ideal combination of modern styles and historic colors,” signed off Stehling.
