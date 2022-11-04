Porsche Bids Farewell to GTE-Pro Class With Special Livery for the 911 RSR

The 8 Hours of Bahrain, which is the final round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, is scheduled to take place on November 12th. This year also happens to be the final year of the GTE-Pro class, which presently comprises the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, and Porsche 911 RSR. The 2023 season will bring forth a few changes, with the GTE-Pro and GTE-Am classes consolidated into the GTE class.

