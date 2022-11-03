iGo's Discovery Series Offers Multi-Purpose E-Bikes With Plenty of Power and Range

iGO Electric was founded in 2006 in Montreal, Quebec, and managed to grow into one of Canada's largest sellers of e-bikes. The company aims to provide qualitative products at an affordable price and encourage the non-electric population into an e-mobility lifestyle. It also prides itself on designing all its models in-house.
The bike manufacturer offers two-wheelers for different riding styles – Urban/Leisure, Road, Mountain, and Fat. For instance, one of its series I have already covered here on autoevolution is named Aspire, and it provides two dynamic options for road cycling.
Having been impressed with the premium build of Aspire, I wanted to see more of what iGo Electric has on offer. That's how I found the Discovery Series – it has three versatile e-bikes in its range, designed for leisure rides, commuting, or exploring your surroundings.
The Discovery Series e-bikes are built out of iGo Alloy 6061, and cables have been routed internally. Including the batteries, the weight adds up to 24-25 kg (53-55 lbs.), depending on the model.
There are several critical details regarding an all-purpose bike. It should provide comfort, it needs to be powerful enough to handle different types of terrains, and most of all, it should be stable and safe. Let's see if the Discovery Series ticks these boxes.
The battery powers a 500 W (or 750 W for the U.S. market) rear hub motor, which is standard for all Discovery models. Rest assured, you'll have plenty of power and range to go on about your daily business, whatever that may be. The motor delivers up to 53 Nm (39 ft-lbs.) of torque and will reach a top speed of 42 kph (26 mph). You can select between nine levels of power assistance, which will offer a max range of 56 miles (90 km). If you don't feel like pedaling, you can use the on-demand thumb throttle, which can also be removed.
There are other components in this e-bike that make riding more enjoyable. You'll find a Shimano 8-speed drivetrain, which will definitely turn out useful, especially when tackling sloped terrains. The bike sits on Maxxis Overdrive Excel tires on 24" or 26" (depending on the model) black alloy rims. Stopping power is extremely important for any vehicle - iGo Electric opted for Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180 mm rotors.
Most premium e-bike manufacturers provide an app you can pair to your ride. iGo Electric is no different – you can set your custom riding profile using the iGo Connect app.
A major plus for these e-bikes is that they come with many accessories, such as front and rear lights, front and rear fenders, chain guards, and others.
e-bikes. Whether you need to get to work or have a suitable companion for a weekend escapade, the iGo Discovery Series might be a good choice. You can find more info about electric bicycles on iGo's official website.
