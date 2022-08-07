Magicyle's Fresh Commuter E-Bike Could Be the Very Best That You Can Buy for $1,300

If you've heard of Magicycle, you could be one of the few who have. This Chinese manufacturer has been around since late 2020, and as if to celebrate two years on the worldwide market, this team is now displaying the Commuter e-bike, a little budget-friendly trinket that shows just how far this industry has come and what you can get yourself for a mere $1,300 (€1,275 at current exchange rates).
If you thrust your memories back to a few years ago when the e-bike industry was barely starting to take shape, you can remember that sort of clunkers available, sometimes at nearly double the price I've just specified. Luckily for us, relentless R&D by countless companies has led to wonders like the Commuter.
I've already specified the price for this sucker, but what are we getting for this rate? The best way to do that is to imagine that you just bought this bugger, and with a full battery, you decide to give it all you've got on your way home.
other urban machines we've seen before. However, there's quite the modern tech integrated into it, making it worthy of your attention. After all, I wouldn't be here wasting your time.
Right from the start, you can deduce that this bugger is built out of aluminum, and with that, we're told that this EV is "lightweight." Well, I'm not too sure how 56 pounds (25 kilograms) may feel as you're taking a flight of stairs, but I'm sure you may need to be in decent shape to achieve this feat.
Nonetheless, it kind of does come across as a relatively light EV for this price anyway. To achieve this, Magicycle seems to have consulted a rather large catalog of e-bike R&D because the classic drivetrain we may be used to has been replaced with a light, clean, and efficient belt drive. No, Gates is nowhere to be seen, but that shouldn't matter much; there are plenty of decent copycats.
bicycles in this price range.
What I feel adds a bit more value to the bike is also the way Magicycle ensures that the bike is ready for just about anything urban streets throw at you. From larger than average tires to the fenders and cargo rack, every inch is optimized for your city. The latter is essential for helping you overcome your urban lands. Maybe some flashing lights would be a good idea. Oh, and please wear a helmet; you don't want to wish you had.
If there's one thing I've noticed since I've started covering this style of urban EV, it's that tech is getting cheaper and cheaper. The result? E-bikes like the Commuter. Just a little trinket to consider if you're looking for a city-ready two-wheeler.
