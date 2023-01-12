Top 5 E-MTBs With a Budget-Friendly and Off-Road Bite (Under $2,000)

Let's face it, there are countless ways to use a bicycle, and with their electrification, our favorite two-wheeler has been propelled to a whole new level. From carrying around massive loads to helping more fragile humans enjoy an otherwise forbidden activity, the e-bike is where it's at. Let's not talk about the amount of gas you can save by owning one or the health benefits.
This next article is for those among us that aim to use their electrified two-wheelers out in the woods, along a single track, and even dropping off a curb or two. Oh, and for those that don't have an endless supply of cash to drop on something like this. After all, we're not all world-class athletes, and an e-bike priced at $2,000 or less is typically enough for most of us. Just to make things easier to understand, I'll call out these bikes, starting with the most expensive ones on our list.
Engwe X26
First up, Engwe's X26. If the name Engwe sounds familiar to you, it's because we've featured some of their works before, including testing the EP-2 Pro, another e-bike with a folding frame, a feature the X26 also includes. However, the X26 is something else entirely, and here's why you should be in tune with this $2,000 (€1,800) EV.
One of the main reasons why the X26 falls into this listicle is because it boasts three suspension points. There's a squishy fork and a shock in the center, and the rear also includes two air shocks and springs. It might be a tad unnecessary, but with a pair of "motorcycle-grade" tires, it may be just what the doctor ordered for off-grid journeys.
Aventon Aventure
This is the Aventure, an e-bike available as a classic frame with a top tube and a step-through option. Why is this bugger so good that it can end up on this list? For starters, it's one of the most expensive of the five we'll talk about today, selling for $2,000 (€1,800 at current exchange rates) and while that may come across like a downside, let's explore why you should consider this machine for some light off-road fun, not to mention killing it around town.
One of the stand-apart features on this bike is the frame. Not only does it include one of the beefiest down tubes I've seen in a while – it hides a massive battery – but the large tires and suspension fork are sure to reduce bumps and off-road travel even though the rear is a hardtail. A slight kink in the top tube is there to offer clearance in case you drop off something and need to bend your knees.
Magicycle Cruiser AT
Next up on this list is the Cruiser AT from Magicycle. Any time the words "AT" are attached to anything, there's a reason to dive deeper. Overall, the Cruiser is selling for a budget-friendly $1,600 (€1,475). Let's see why you should consider this capable machine as your next low-cost option.
Overall, the Cruiser comes across with a hardtail frame, just like the Aventure. The main difference and part of why it sells for a tad less are because the battery pack is exposed, and so is the controller underneath the down tube. As long as you use this EV as the manufacturer intends, you should have no issues. But what does it bring to the table in terms of power and capability?
the Cruiser really got my attention; it's equipped with a 750-watt motor that spits out a whopping 86 Nm (64 ft-lb) of torque. What does this mean for you and the cargo you can carry? It means a top speed limited to your local laws but the power to climb hills like they don't exist. Whether you're carrying cargo or not.
Comfort also seems to be a strong point for the Cruiser. Not only is there a suspension fork, but the presence of 4-inch cross-section tires soften your ride and should help even if your adventure goes a bit off the beaten path. Again, ride your EV within manufacturer limits, but even Magicycle shows the Cruiser rocking it off-road. Give it some thought if your budget is under $2,000.
Hyper E-Ride MTB-DS
Up next, we'll be looking at an e-bike that looks more in line with what the average full-suspension MTB comes across as. The E-Ride MTB-DS from Hyper has the sort of frame we're used to on a classic MTB, but it hides all those electric components needed to rock it off-road.
Currently, the E-Ride is selling for a solid $1,500 (€1,400), and while you wouldn't expect it, it still comes with a mid-mounted motor, just as we see on name-brand bikes like Trek, Specialized, and Giant. 250 watts offer assistance up to 20 mph (32 kph) and 81 ft-lb (110 Nm) of torque. That's massive! The downside is in range, only 20 miles (32 kilometers) with a 10.5 amp-hour battery. After all, that motor is really thirsty.
Miclon CBT 100
Finally, the absolutely most affordable e-MTB we've recently discovered is the Miclon CBT 100 (Cybertrack 100), an absolute steal of a machine selling for no more than $700 (€65) on the manufacturer's website. And that may be reason enough to grab one of these, or is it? Well, it's here on this list for a reason, and the price is only part of the story.
For starters, Miclon seems like a rather fresh crew on the e-bike scene, but they've certainly done the market research because this puppy is rocking a 350-watt Bafang motor on the rear wheel and has enough juice in that bulging battery pack to ride for up to 37 miles (60 kilometers). On top of assistance up to 20 mph (32 kph), the presence of a front fork ensures a softer journey if you wish to tack a dirt road home.
Conclusion
Looking to get into the e-MTB game and don't have a clue what your money can buy? Well, these are the top five options we've run across so far, and with the way things are looking, the future is sure to yield better and better machines at lower and lower prices; it's the natural way of things in all industries. Do any of these options appeal to you? If so, don't be shy; we'd love to hear which one.
