Cannondale's Tesoro Neo X Is Versatile Urban Goodness, but Demands an Arm or a Leg To Own

$5,500 (€5,050 at current exchange rates) is the asking price for Cannondale's newest urban masterpiece, the Tesoro Neo X, and the purpose of this little piece of literature is to dive in deeper and ask some questions, mainly if the bang is worth the buck.
All that starts off with us taking a closer look at the minds behind the machine, Cannondale. If you know who this crew is, great; you've been a subject of marketing and countless years of brand strategy. But Cannondale is more than just a brand. Hell, they've been around since 1971, making them one of the godfathers of modern cycling, not just in the U.S., but the entire world, and often, their machines are seen carrying world-class athletes across finish lines.
To see if the Tesoro has what it takes to carry you around town, we need to start off with the basis for any bicycle, be it classic or electric, the frame, and frankly, the Tesoro's frame is one that is familiar to me. The dropped top tube and the way it blends into the seat stay is a sight commonly seen on hardtail MTBs, my own Focus Whistler being one of them. Not only does it bring a rather solid look and feel to the bike, but this frame style also offers adequate clearance for when you dismount or hit a bump in the road.
versatility is the front fork. Here, Cannondale chose to call upon the power of a Suntour Raidon 34 fork with a solid 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of cross-country-worthy travel. It's not specified if this thing has a lockout feature, but the images seem to suggest that it does. That blue knob on the right side of the crown typically implies a lockout feature, and this is essential if you want to ride around town without losing power due to that bounce in the fork every time you pedal. Once you run out of tarmac, just turn the knob back and allow your fork to work its magic.
Now, this is a hardtail, so don't expect the rear to offer any sort of cushioning for your bottom except for a suspension seat post. Yet, the wheels on the Tesoro are a bit different than other bikes in Cannondale's lineup in that they use 28-inch tires. A tad larger than what we're used to riding, helping you demolish cracks, rough asphalt, gravel roads, and even light trails. All the while, a 2.15-inch cross-section offers the cushioning you'll feel. If those fenders come off, it may be possible to use a slightly wider tire, but it's a win/lose situation. After all, who wants to make it to work with a streak of water and dirt running down their backs?
This next aspect of the Tesoro is one of the big reasons why it's selling for such a high price, the electronics. If you look closely at this EV's wheels, you'll notice that there is no motor in sight. That's because Cannondale has chosen to design the bike with a mid-mounted motor design, so everything is found right there in the bottom bracket. Yes, it's the more expensive way to mount a motor, but also the most durable.
As for the battery pack, it's hidden in the down tube and can be removed at a whim's notice. Here, we find a PowerTube 625 from Bosch with enough juice to help you make it to work and back several times before recharging. According to Bosch's range calculator, you can access up to 81 miles (130 kilometers) of range with this motor and battery mounted to a city bike during summer riding on decent asphalt. Pretty damn good if you ask me. Beyond that, Shimano makes up the 1x12-speed drivetrain, and Magura brakes help you control this furious trinket.
What does all that amount to? Well, we're getting a bike designed to ride around town, on gravel roads, carry cargo, and to do so with proven electrified magic from Bosch. Sounds like a solid machine, but if it's worth $5,500, that's completely your decision, and you can begin that journey with nothing more than a test ride at a local dealership. Just something to consider for the upcoming summer season and those that follow.
All that starts off with us taking a closer look at the minds behind the machine, Cannondale. If you know who this crew is, great; you've been a subject of marketing and countless years of brand strategy. But Cannondale is more than just a brand. Hell, they've been around since 1971, making them one of the godfathers of modern cycling, not just in the U.S., but the entire world, and often, their machines are seen carrying world-class athletes across finish lines.
To see if the Tesoro has what it takes to carry you around town, we need to start off with the basis for any bicycle, be it classic or electric, the frame, and frankly, the Tesoro's frame is one that is familiar to me. The dropped top tube and the way it blends into the seat stay is a sight commonly seen on hardtail MTBs, my own Focus Whistler being one of them. Not only does it bring a rather solid look and feel to the bike, but this frame style also offers adequate clearance for when you dismount or hit a bump in the road.
versatility is the front fork. Here, Cannondale chose to call upon the power of a Suntour Raidon 34 fork with a solid 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of cross-country-worthy travel. It's not specified if this thing has a lockout feature, but the images seem to suggest that it does. That blue knob on the right side of the crown typically implies a lockout feature, and this is essential if you want to ride around town without losing power due to that bounce in the fork every time you pedal. Once you run out of tarmac, just turn the knob back and allow your fork to work its magic.
Now, this is a hardtail, so don't expect the rear to offer any sort of cushioning for your bottom except for a suspension seat post. Yet, the wheels on the Tesoro are a bit different than other bikes in Cannondale's lineup in that they use 28-inch tires. A tad larger than what we're used to riding, helping you demolish cracks, rough asphalt, gravel roads, and even light trails. All the while, a 2.15-inch cross-section offers the cushioning you'll feel. If those fenders come off, it may be possible to use a slightly wider tire, but it's a win/lose situation. After all, who wants to make it to work with a streak of water and dirt running down their backs?
This next aspect of the Tesoro is one of the big reasons why it's selling for such a high price, the electronics. If you look closely at this EV's wheels, you'll notice that there is no motor in sight. That's because Cannondale has chosen to design the bike with a mid-mounted motor design, so everything is found right there in the bottom bracket. Yes, it's the more expensive way to mount a motor, but also the most durable.
As for the battery pack, it's hidden in the down tube and can be removed at a whim's notice. Here, we find a PowerTube 625 from Bosch with enough juice to help you make it to work and back several times before recharging. According to Bosch's range calculator, you can access up to 81 miles (130 kilometers) of range with this motor and battery mounted to a city bike during summer riding on decent asphalt. Pretty damn good if you ask me. Beyond that, Shimano makes up the 1x12-speed drivetrain, and Magura brakes help you control this furious trinket.
What does all that amount to? Well, we're getting a bike designed to ride around town, on gravel roads, carry cargo, and to do so with proven electrified magic from Bosch. Sounds like a solid machine, but if it's worth $5,500, that's completely your decision, and you can begin that journey with nothing more than a test ride at a local dealership. Just something to consider for the upcoming summer season and those that follow.