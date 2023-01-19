Revv 1 Is a Pocket-Friendly and "Multi-Class" Speed Demon for Ripping Apart Your Town

Folks, the name Ride1Up may sound familiar to you. If it does, it means that you often read our articles and know why this team should be on your future e-bike acquisition radar. If the name is new to you, not a problem; once we're done with the Revv 1, you may very well find yourself scrolling through the manufacturer's website and contemplating if the spouse will be mad at you for spending $2,400 (€2,200 at current exchange rates) on this e-bike, moped, and café racer infused machine. It might be a good idea to get two, and we're going to explore why.
Now, Ride1Up is the sort of crew that has made a name for itself through rigorous market research to ensure that it can compete with companies that already have an established presence in this industry. The result of their work is often a solid e-bike for the price of peanuts. Heck, their city-ready Core-5 sold for $1,050 (€970) when I covered it, and it boasts solid smile-smearing stats.
Well, the Revv 1 carries through with the same principles this team grew up on, but it also seems that Ride1Up aims to build a slightly different vehicle with this one. I say this because what we're looking at comes across as a blend between an e-bike, moped, and café racer. As a result, we're looking at a beast that should be able to cover any urban terrain with ease, but above all, you'll look pretty dang good riding one.
quick and short travels around tight towns and cities, and the Revv is no exception to that rule.
Sure, the frame is built around the café racer shape, but other components with such cues are the beefy fork on the front, the larger tires, the headlight, and above all, the seat or saddle. Maybe we can say the say about that rear shock and swing-arm-like construction. Speaking of construction, the $2,400 is a full-suspension bugger, but Ride1Up also offers a more classic hardtail version too, which, mind you, sells for just $1,900 (€1,750).
Aside from its flashy looks, the Revv achieves speedy coverage of your town with a whopper of a motor supplied by Bafang. 750 watts of power flow through a rear-hub motor that pumps out 90 Nm (66.4 ft-lb) of torque. However, unlike your average e-bike, Ride1Up has chosen to adapt the Revv to multiple classes of speed. What I mean to say is that you can unlock speed settings that blast you around your private property at speeds of over 28 mph (45 kph).
It may not come across like a very big deal – the whole selecting the speed level you want – but the idea here is simple, an EV built to meet the needs of several situations and rides. Yet, this may be an issue for the speed demons among us; it's going to be very hard to resist unlocking your Revv on city streets. If you do so, you will be basically breaking the laws in most cities, but please, for the love of God, start wearing helmets, people.
As for comfort, Ride1Up has taken some extra steps to ensure that we have access to more than just a speed demon with angelic looks. I already mentioned the rear suspension, but the front fork features 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) of travel on the full-suspension version and 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) on the hardtail. Then there are those 4-inch cross-section tires that really bring some bounce to your rides. The more expensive of the two options also features e-moped-rated tires, so enjoy those dirt roads.
Once you start to consider all the other little knickknacks like fenders for staying clean, front and rear lights, anti-slip grips, and hydraulic brakes with cut-off sensor, it starts to feel that the money we're being asked to throw at the Revv 1 might be worth every penny. There's only one way to find out; all you have to do is get in touch with Ride1Up.
