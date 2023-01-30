New Renault-Nissan Deal Is the Apex of a Process That Ghosn's Arrest Triggered

On November 19, 2018, Carlos Ghosn arrived at the Tokyo airport in his private jet and was immediately arrested. He was trying to create a more solid deal than the alliance he forged between Renault and Nissan. On January 30, 2023, the two companies announced a new organization in which Renault ceases to have as much influence as it had with the Japanese carmaker. This is the apex of the process that Ghosn's arrest triggered.

