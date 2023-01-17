Juiced Bikes Turned Its Highest-Performing e-Bike, the HyperScrambler 2, Into a Stunner

San Diego-based e-bike manufacturer Juiced Bikes is known for delivering beautiful, high-performance, fun-to-ride moped-style two-wheelers targeted at a very specific group of customers - those who want to roam the city and its surroundings freely and seamlessly while also having fun and feeling safe and in control.
The latest addition to the company’s impressive lineup is not an entirely new model, but a tweaked and upgraded version of the highest-performing electric bicycle in its portfolio, the HyperScrambler 2. It’s been christened the HyperScrambler 2 Founder’s Edition and was designed by the e-bike company’s CEO and founder, Tora Harris. Only 150 units of this special iteration will be made, and each will be individually numbered in sequential order of purchase.
The standard HyperScrambler 2 already is a masterful model, offering outstanding performance and unprecedented range for an electric bike. But the new limited-edition offering, described as “a head-turning masterpiece,” comes with a series of features that differentiate it from the original model.
First off, if we compare the two in terms of aesthetics, we can say that the Founder’s Edition comes with a motorcycle-inspired design and a more vivid color scheme - an exclusive Racing Green colorway. It also features all-terrain knobby tires and is “loaded with every imaginable performance, safety, and convenience feature,” according to the builder.
In terms of performance, the new limited series preserves the same impressive specs as the regular HyperScrambler 2, meaning an insane peak power output of 2,000 watts and a top speed of over 30 mph (48 kph) in unlocked mode. The actual top speed is said to reach closer to 35 mph (56 kph), as reported by numerous riders who tested it in real-world scenarios. That’s made possible by the Retroblade motor, capable of a nominal power of 1,000 watts.
To feed that power-hungry engine, Juiced Bikes equipped the HyperScrambler 2 e-bike with a pair of high-capacity batteries. We’re talking about two 52V 19.2Ah batteries that each can offer more capacity than most other retail e-bikes out there. Each of the batteries has a rated capacity of 998 Wh. These super powerful dual batteries will ensure riders get 100 miles (160 kilometers) of range per charge, along with the promise of memorable moments on the open highway.
Exclusive accessories meant to make this special edition stand out from the crowd include a set of new rugged, all-terrain 4-inch fat tires that will allow you to conquer not only the city’s streets, but also the trails, an updated tan saddle, and never-before-seen custom race plates featuring the year Juiced Bikes was founded. A headlight fairing that will also serve as a tiny windscreen and a Bluetooth speaker built into this headlight are part of the package as well.
Some premium upgrades are also offered, including a rear rack and cargo adapter plate for when you need to carry some stuff with you and a full fender package to make the e-bike ready for all types of weather.
The Founder’s Edition will retail for $3,499 USD, with pre-orders set to open on January 19. To give you some perspective, the standard HyperScrambler 2 is priced at $3,099, so the difference in price might be well worth it, considering you get a unique e-bike with outstanding performance that has the potential to become a true collector’s item. Deliveries are expected to begin in March 2023.
