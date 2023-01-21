Droyd E-Bikes Are More Like E-Mopeds for Plastering Smiles Onto Your Kid's Face

If you ever find yourself coming across Droyd's website, it's probably because you have a couple of miniature versions of yourself – children - running around the house. Why? Well, Droyd is a crew meeting the needs of a different niche, your child's mobility adventures, and we're going to find out why your kid may end up riding one of their machines.
According to the manufacturer's website, this crew is built upon over 20 years of experience in electric mobility, and above all, the folks that started this company are parents of their own. The latter bit is important because it means that each EV Droyd puts into the world is designed and built by people who know what it means for your child to be safe and happy.
Overall, two machines are available on the manufacturer's website. The smallest and cheapest available is the Weeler, an e-bike suitable for children ages six and up. Actually, to call these buggers e-bikes is a bit of an understatement because they don't have any moving pedals, just little footrests; they're set up to function on twist throttle.
Now the Weeler is selling for an easy $400 (€370 at current exchange rates), and with that, your kid will be enjoying a ride on a moped-like EV that comes across with the whole café racer styling we see these days. Heck, if you yourself own an EV styled the same, imagine the feeling you'll instill in your children's hearts as you roam around town as a gang.
As for the bigger boy in the lineup, the Blipper, we're looking at a $530 (€490 at current exchange rates) e-moped designed for children 13 and plus. With this version, Droyd has upped the power levels a bit more and equipped this version with a 250-watt motor. Since a larger motor is available, the top speed is also set at 12.5 mph (20 kph). There's also a bigger battery mounted to this bugger for a range of up to 12.5 miles (20 kilometers). It's also set low to the ground for an excellent center of gravity. This latter feature is essential for helping your child stay as in control of his or her adventures as possible.
But that's not the end of this story. To help your child feel as though he or she is riding along with the bigger kids, the café racer styling I mentioned earlier is present in the Blipper too. Even the fork mount is similar, and fat tires are all the suspension that your kids will be privy to.
There are a few other features found on both bikes that you also need to be aware of, one of which is that massive front light reminiscent of a classic motorcycle. It makes sense to go along with the styling. Kickstands on both EVs are also available. However, one difference between the two is that the Blipper features a removable front wheel due to a quick-release axle. This is in place as this steel wonder is slightly larger than the Weeler and is there to help you throw it into the back of your car. Off-road adventures, anyone?
All that's left to do now is surprise your kid(s) with their own electrified two-wheeler, and it's time to hit the town. But, before you do, there are a few more things you need to spend some money on, things like a helmet and knee and elbow protection. Yet, the result of you spending as little as $50 on this sort of gear is a protected child and a smaller chance of a hospital bill. Parents can also set the max speed their child can access.
If you have a speed-loving juvenile that just got the hang of the whole two-wheeler game and is ready to get a taste of what the bigger kids are riding these days, Droyd seems to come across with rather reasonable machines to help your kids do just that; feel like a bigger kid. Be careful, though; if things continue like this, it won't be long until you're being begged for the car keys. They grow up so fast, don't they?
According to the manufacturer's website, this crew is built upon over 20 years of experience in electric mobility, and above all, the folks that started this company are parents of their own. The latter bit is important because it means that each EV Droyd puts into the world is designed and built by people who know what it means for your child to be safe and happy.
Overall, two machines are available on the manufacturer's website. The smallest and cheapest available is the Weeler, an e-bike suitable for children ages six and up. Actually, to call these buggers e-bikes is a bit of an understatement because they don't have any moving pedals, just little footrests; they're set up to function on twist throttle.
Now the Weeler is selling for an easy $400 (€370 at current exchange rates), and with that, your kid will be enjoying a ride on a moped-like EV that comes across with the whole café racer styling we see these days. Heck, if you yourself own an EV styled the same, imagine the feeling you'll instill in your children's hearts as you roam around town as a gang.
As for the bigger boy in the lineup, the Blipper, we're looking at a $530 (€490 at current exchange rates) e-moped designed for children 13 and plus. With this version, Droyd has upped the power levels a bit more and equipped this version with a 250-watt motor. Since a larger motor is available, the top speed is also set at 12.5 mph (20 kph). There's also a bigger battery mounted to this bugger for a range of up to 12.5 miles (20 kilometers). It's also set low to the ground for an excellent center of gravity. This latter feature is essential for helping your child stay as in control of his or her adventures as possible.
But that's not the end of this story. To help your child feel as though he or she is riding along with the bigger kids, the café racer styling I mentioned earlier is present in the Blipper too. Even the fork mount is similar, and fat tires are all the suspension that your kids will be privy to.
There are a few other features found on both bikes that you also need to be aware of, one of which is that massive front light reminiscent of a classic motorcycle. It makes sense to go along with the styling. Kickstands on both EVs are also available. However, one difference between the two is that the Blipper features a removable front wheel due to a quick-release axle. This is in place as this steel wonder is slightly larger than the Weeler and is there to help you throw it into the back of your car. Off-road adventures, anyone?
All that's left to do now is surprise your kid(s) with their own electrified two-wheeler, and it's time to hit the town. But, before you do, there are a few more things you need to spend some money on, things like a helmet and knee and elbow protection. Yet, the result of you spending as little as $50 on this sort of gear is a protected child and a smaller chance of a hospital bill. Parents can also set the max speed their child can access.
If you have a speed-loving juvenile that just got the hang of the whole two-wheeler game and is ready to get a taste of what the bigger kids are riding these days, Droyd seems to come across with rather reasonable machines to help your kids do just that; feel like a bigger kid. Be careful, though; if things continue like this, it won't be long until you're being begged for the car keys. They grow up so fast, don't they?