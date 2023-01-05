Scrambler-Inspired Stinger Is a Lightweight E-Bike for Both Asphalt and Off-Road Riding

Huck Cycles, a North Carolina-based electric moped builder, has announced its range of electric motorcycles for 2023, and the lineup includes the Stinger, a lightweight scrambler-inspired e-bike for both city riders and off-road lovers.
Handbuilt with thorough attention to detail, the Stinger takes design cues from the Yamaha dual sports bikes from the 1970s, and it’s clear just by looking at it that it is meant not only for urban commuting, but also for off-road riding. And the fact that the manufacturer offers the option to choose dual sport tires serves as confirmation.
The 2023 Stinger was developed over the course of three years and is built around a bespoke frame. Given that each motorcycle is meticulously handcrafted, the model will be built on a made-to-order basis.
Tipping the scales at just 200 lb (90 kg), the Stinger is light as a feather in the motorcycle world. However, with a nominal output of just 4 hp (3 kW), it was mandatory for the e-bike to be this light.
Huck Cycles will offer the new e-bike model in two variants. The standard iteration features a 3 kW (4 hp) powertrain (with 6 kW/8 hp of peak power), dual 60V, 50Ah (6kWh) batteries, and a Sabvoton SVMC 72150 controller. It features an inverted fork and rides on 17” spoked wheels. It also features a circular LED headlight in the front and a waterproof TFT display.
In terms of performance, the standard version can reach a top speed of 45 mph (72 kph) and offers a range of 65 miles (105 km). Three Performance Modes will be available, the first of which will limit the speed to 20 mph (32 kph), and in this case, the range increases to 120 miles (193 km).
The range-topper, named Performance Upgrade, will feature a powertrain with 8.5 kW (close to 12 hp) of peak power coupled with two 72V 50Ah (7.2kWh) batteries. It allows adventurous riders to reach a maximum speed of 55 mph (88.5 kph) and delivers a 65-mile (105-km) range.
This improved version has an M-200S fork and an MTG-RC shock sourced from DNM Suspension Technology. The builder also equipped it with a waterproof display, this time a waterproof LCD CAN Bus.
Regardless of the variant you choose, the e-bike will be built with a handcrafted seat with adjustable height, set between 30” to 32” (762 mm and 812 mm), a 55-inch (140-cm) wheelbase, a high-mount front fender, and a series of custom aluminum parts, including the foot-pegs and handlebars.
Other noteworthy features of the Stinger include dual-pot hydraulic brakes, a rear rack, and saddle bags. Clients can also purchase an optional extended seat and a set of passenger pegs if they plan to ride with a passenger.
Huck Cycles will make the battery-powered two-wheeler available in five color options, namely Frost, Cyber, Crimson, Envy, and Midnight.
The e-bike manufacturer is already taking pre-orders for the 2023 Stinger, with deliveries expected to begin in February. Pricing starts at $8,690 for the base, while the Performance Upgrade model can go up to $9,999 before taxes.
