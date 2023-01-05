Scrambler-Inspired Stinger Is a Lightweight E-Bike for Both Asphalt and Off-Road Riding

Huck Cycles, a North Carolina-based electric moped builder, has announced its range of electric motorcycles for 2023, and the lineup includes the Stinger, a lightweight scrambler-inspired e-bike for both city riders and off-road lovers.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



