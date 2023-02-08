Blaupunkt Is Bringing Its Latest Line of Folding Electric Bikes to the U.S.

If you’ve heard of Blaupunkt before, it was probably because of the car stereos they made for Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, or Volkswagen. However, the German electronics manufacturer seems to have branched out into the e-mobility space, and they are now bringing their latest line of folding electric bikes to the U.S.
The company already sells a series of folding e-bikes and a cargo e-trike in Europe, but after sealing some key partnerships at IFA 2022, it is now ready to enter the U.S. urban mobility market.
The folding e-bikes they will be offering here are called Henri, Fiete, and Fiene. They are basically the same bike model in different color combinations, and they all offer pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 kph) and a 45-mile (72.4 km) range between charges.
“When it came time to apply that spirit to the problems of getting around our cities, communities, and even long-distance travel, Blaupunkt jumped in with both feet. We knew our offering had to be both fast, powerful, and fun while also being convenient to move around, all at a price that balances accessibility and a premium experience,” said the CEO of Blaupunkt Americas.
Being built around a die-cast magnesium-alloy frame, Blaupunkt’s two-wheeler weighs 46 pounds (20.8 kg) and folds down to just 20 x 30 x 23 inches (50.8 x 76.2 x 58.4 cm) for easy transportation between riding sessions. Magnets help keep it in place in transit.
Magnesium seems to be a great choice of material for folding e-bikes, as it not only helps shave weight down but it is also strong, does not corrode, and contributes to a smoother, more efficient ride. Not to mention it is also cheaper than popular lightweight materials like carbon fiber.
Blaupunkt’s folding e-bike is equipped with a rear-hub motor making 350W of power and 50 Nm (36.8 lb-ft) of torque, mated to a 378-Wh battery pack. With this combo, riders will be able to reach a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) over three levels of pedal assist. The motor is coupled to a Shimano six-speed gearset for increased ride flexibility.
Considering the removable 36V, 10.5Ah Li-ion battery pack promises to offer a per-charge range of 45 miles (72 km), Blaupunkt’s e-bike would be able to satisfy most commuters’ needs.
All e-bike versions have a maximum payload of 265 lbs (120 kg) and ride on 20-inch magnesium-alloy wheels shod in 2.125 tires. Braking is handled by Tektro mechanical disc brakes that are said to offer ample stopping power.
A small backlit LCD display with the usual deets and adjustment buttons is mounted on the left handlebar, while a LED headlight and rear reflector combo are also part of the package.
As mentioned, the Henri, Fiete, and Fiene are all the same bike model, and their color combinations are as follows: grey/black for Henri, blue/black for Fiete, and orange/black for Fiene. All three variations are now on sale in the U.S. via Bike Exchange at a $1,999 price point.
