Heybike Unveils the Tyson Folding Electric Bike with Unibody Frame Design

Heybike has made a name for itself in the e-bike world by offering sturdy, folding electric bikes that are not only portable but also reliable enough to tackle any type of terrain. The new Heybike Tyson folding e-bike is a great example of a solidly-built two-wheeler that you can take on adventures off the beaten path.
The Tyson electric bike model has just been unveiled by the company, which also announced that it will showcase it at the CES 2023 in Las Vegas in a few days. Offering convenience and portability, the new bike stands out from the crowd through its construction, as it is made from a single piece of magnesium alloy. We’ve seen single-piece bike frames before, but a full-suspension foldable bike with a unibody frame design is something you don’t see every day.
Billed as the first in its category, the Tyson is promoted as a practical, long-lasting electric bike that will provide its future owners with eye-pleasing aesthetics, convenience, and a great riding experience. Its innovative design is said to help reduce weight and increase durability, which is something riders highly value these days.
“We’re very excited to launch Tyson during CES 2023. We designed this product to give riders the ultimate in aesthetics and convenience while delivering a riding experience like none other. [...] As with all Heybike products, riders can feel the superior quality and durability in every aspect of the product,” commented Heybike cofounder William Li ahead of the bike’s upcoming public debut.
However, it should be mentioned that the bike weighs in at 77 pounds (35 kg), which is not that light, considering there are folding e-bike models on the market that weigh as little as 23 pounds (around 10 kg), such as the Hummingbird folding e-bike. So it’s not clear what weight gains the unibody frame design has brought about, but we do know Tyson’s weight is due to its rear swingarm that adds a second frame segment and the heavy suspension components.
Thanks to its unique geometry, the e-bike can seamlessly be folded into tight spaces, while the 750W motor coupled with a 7-speed gear cluster will provide sufficient power for operation. No details regarding the top speed it will be able to reach have been provided, so we don’t know if Tyson will be limited to Class 2 or Class 3 speeds, which means 20 mph (32 kph) or 28 mph (45 kph), respectively. We do know that the bike will come with a thumb throttle, just like the other electric bikes in Heybike’s portfolio.
The bike also boasts a 48V 15Ah battery with a 720Wh capacity that will offer riders an assisted range of about 55 miles (88 km).
As for load-carrying capacity, the new e-bike designed by Heybike is said to be able to carry loads of up to 120 pounds (55 kg) on its rear rack.
The fact that the Heybike Tyson has both front and rear suspension makes it the perfect companion for those who wish to hit the trails. The four-inch fat tires will also come in handy when encountering tougher terrains. The e-bike comes standard with hydraulic disc brakes so riders can have solid control when they need to stop quickly.
Pricing details for the Heybike Tyson have not yet been revealed, but we expect those and other details about the e-bike to be unveiled at CES 2023 from January 6-8.
