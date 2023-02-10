Polestar Likes Nissan's "Drivable Sneaker," Wants Similar Ideas From You

We’re all for unexpected collabs. @Nissan and @NewBalance teamed up to create a drivable sneaker. What’s an unexpected collab you’d like to see? https://t.co/Vqt5TJEpjY

Editor's note: This article has not been sponsored or supported by a third party, nor does autoevolution endorse this contest.

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



