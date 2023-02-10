Polestar Likes Nissan's "Drivable Sneaker," Wants Similar Ideas From You

Is Polestar attempting to become the coolest kid on the automotive industry block? It certainly seems like it. After partnering up with Rivian to tell us that battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) alone aren’t enough to fight climate change as per the Paris Agreement, the Volvo-derived manufacturer publicly praised Nissan for doing an out-of-the-box collaboration, so to say.
Nissan tapped New Balance for the creation of an SUV that takes the popular 327 sneaker pair and grows it into a unique crossover. Polestar noticed and decided to show their support for the creativity and courage displayed through this cool project that also includes a contest.
The Chinese-owned Swedish-based brand said it’s “all for unexpected collabs” and asked its fans on Twitter about other similar projects they might like to see come to fruition. This may give us a hint of what’s to come from Polestar – a company born from the global need for total automotive electrification.
It’s too early to tell if they have something similar in store for us, but the carmaker has a plethora of new vehicles coming. One of the upcoming models may become part of an “unexpected collab,” and we’re pretty positive that nobody would mind seeing something like what Nissan did, but with Polestar branding and ingeniousness being applied.
The Nissan 327 Edition Kicks looks eerily similar to New Balance’s sneaker that debuted back in 2020. Since then, the shoe with the same name as the one-off Nissan has become quite popular and is available in a wide selection of colors. Described as retro and sporty, this sneaker can fit almost anyone’s footwear needs. And, as many of you know, they're very popular with new dads.
But we’re more interested in the car. The Nissan 327 Edition Kicks that impressed Polestar is a… Nissan Kicks! The crossover SUV is seldom confused with the Juke. Whilst both of them are in the same vehicle category, the Kicks rides a little bit higher than the Juke and, for some buyers out there, looks better. It’s also a tad bit longer than the crossover whose name reminds us of the coin-operated music-playing devices found in early diners.
Refreshed in 2022, the 327 Edition Kicks is now part of a cool campaign in Japan called “Catch the Kicks.” People will see the wrapped vehicle roaming around a couple of cities and are invited to submit a photograph of the car or of themselves sitting next to it on Twitter for a chance to win a pair of New Balance sneakers or a real Kicks. However, the one-off model with suede details on its body and a couple of attachments on its roof won’t be sold. The lucky winner will be given a production Nissan Kicks e-Power 4WD.
The 327 Edition Kicks is eventually going on display at Aeon Mall after it finishes its public trip. The contest ends on February 28.
Finally, will Polestar make its fans and prospective customers in the U.S. happy by running a similar promotion with the upcoming Polestar 3?
We’re all for unexpected collabs. @Nissan and @NewBalance teamed up to create a drivable sneaker. What’s an unexpected collab you’d like to see?https://t.co/Vqt5TJEpjY— Polestar (@PolestarCars) February 10, 2023