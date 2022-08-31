Gold e-Scooter Caviar Thunderball Is Green Urban Mobility for the Rich, Pricier Than a Car

Caviar is a well-known customizer of luxury gadgets. It started out years ago by blinging out iPhones but has evolved since then to design limited-edition series and one-offs steeped in the outrageous, even by the most outrageous standards. These include gold-plated videogame consoles, watches, and iPhones with cases integrating dinosaur fossil pieces or pieces of the SpaceX Dragon capsule, and even a gold-plated Tesla for the ultimate (and richest) Tesla fan.
Caviar hails from Russia, and this should tell you all you need to know about the styling of the pieces they create. They’re exquisitely ornate and unnecessarily flashy, and more often than not, they’re plated in solid 18-carat gold, which drives up their base price. Even if not palatable by all (*this is a huge understatement), these pieces stand out for their delicate and complicated detailing, so they’re like pieces of art.
Even with the current international ban on Russia-produced goods, Caviar must still count on a generous (and generously-sized) A-list clientele because the designers have been working on a new product. It’s everything you’ve come to expect of the brand, and at the same time, it’s in keeping with recent transportation trends in the urban landscape. It is a gold-plated e-scooter they call the Thunderball.
particularly flashy person. In reality, it’s based on the Minimotors Dualtron X2, which is set to premiere this fall and is dubbed one of the most powerful e-scooters on the market. The Dualtron X2, which is an upgraded version of the Dualtron X released in 2021, sits at the intersection between foldable electric scooters and the durability and performance of motorcycles. It’s heavy, it’s bulky, it’s high-performance, and it rides just as well on city streets and off-road.
The Dualtron X2, the non-gold version, is offered with two battery options, with maximum estimated ranges of 150 km (93.2 miles) and 160 km (99.5 miles). Caviar’s Thunderball is a refresh on the former. Power comes from dual motors peaking at 8,300 W, which takes it to a top speed of 100 kph (62.2 mph). Front and rear hydraulic suspension, hydraulic disk braking (NUTT) and electric assistance, and a solid base ensure a smooth and comfortable ride, regardless of the terrain or riding conditions.
The Dualtron X2 weighs 66 kg (145.5 pounds) alone and has a maximum payload of 150 kg (331 pounds). To compensate for the weight, it’s foldable to allow for easy storage, but there can be no question of taking this on public transport. This is not an e-scooter created as a first- or last-mile solution, perish the thought. Depending on the battery option, the Dualtron X2 retails for €5,990 and €6,690, respectively ($6,015 and $6,720 at the current exchange rate).
The Thunderball is a Dualtron X2 in its flashiest and most expensive Sunday clothes. Caviar notes that, while many of its parts will be gold-plated, it will also include certain components “made of solid gold.” This means two things: the weight of the machine will probably go up, as will the price. On that last account, it’s not like Caviar was known for the affordability of its products.
difficulty level of the customization. No word on how many units will be offered either, but you can already pre-order one if you’re feeling particularly rich today.
As a bonus, Caviar offers a free iPhone 14 with each Thunderball scooter. If you can afford to order a gold e-scooter, you most definitely can afford a new iPhone, but even the rich love a good deal every now and then, right?
